Kelly Clarkson 'forever grateful' in first message since death of ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson made an emotional return to social media on Thursday in her first message since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, on August 7. The 43-year-old admitted she is "forever grateful" as she marked 23 years since she won American Idol in 2002, a moment she said "changed my life." Kelly shared a photo of herself on stage after she was announced the winner, being embraced by her fellow contestants and covered in confetti. While she made no mention of her ex, Kelly thanked fans who have "supported" her in the years since she found fame.

"To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you. Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years. It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always," she penned.

© Instagram Kelly won American Idol in 2002

Kelly's message was met with an outpouring of love from her followers and famous friends, with Demi Lovato commenting: "THE OG!! I remember watching you win and saying to my parents, 'I want to do that!' Thank you for inspiring me and so many countless others!" One fan said: "Thank you for all these amazing memories along the way! You have a gift from the gods so thank you for sharing it with us." Another added: "Love you so much! We made the right choice!"

Brandon's death

Kelly's trip down memory lane comes almost one month after Brandon died aged 48 after battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer. His family announced his passing in a statement, which read: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

© Getty Image Kelly's ex Brandon died August 7, 2025

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon had two kids

The news came one day after Kelly, who welcomed kids River, 11, and son Remy, nine, with Brandon, announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to her ex-husband's health. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly penned on Instagram. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

© Getty Images Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency one day before news of Brandon's death

She concluded: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding." Kelly and Brandon first met at the Country Music Awards in 2006 and reconnected in 2012 when she performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl. They married in October 2013 in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee. Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, and it was finalized in March 2022.