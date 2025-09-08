Josh Allen keeps one important pre-game tradition with Hailee Steinfeld despite being 'very spontaneous'

Josh Allen might want to stick to his pre-game date night tradition with Hailee Steinfeld. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills stunned NFL viewers, including their own fans and most notably their opponents, the Baltimore Ravens, when they clinched a last minute 41-40 victory. Though they had been trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter, and per the NFL, their win probability had dipped as low as 1.1 percent, the star quarterback himself rallied 16 points in the last 4 minutes, making for a stunning comeback.

Just before the unbelievable game, Josh gave some insight into how he fuels himself before hitting the field. Speaking with Heavy, he shared: "When I'm staying in Buffalo, typically, me and my wife have a little routine of eating at [a] little Italian spot called Mangia," adding: "So we keep it pretty similar, keep it pretty much the same here."

© Getty Hailee and Josh in New York City in April

And though Hailee is certainly a good luck charm for Josh, he also has a tradition of having a weekly meal with some of his teammates. "We have our places that we frequent and have a good relationship with some of the restaurant owners and staff and are able to find ways to be put in the back or into a little room," he said of going to eat in Buffalo.

"And honestly, it's one of my favorite things … I started doing them a few years ago, and it's something to look forward to at the end of the week. You get to go hang out and break bread together. We get to ask each other questions and continue to learn more about each other."

As for what he does when he's on the road and away from their go-to? "It's a rotating thing," he said, noting: "I think based on where we play, you know, whether it’s like Door-dashing or Insta-carting or getting food from a local spot… It's pasta, or some fried rice and chicken, that's probably my go-to."

© Getty Images Josh has only ever played for the Bills

A few days before the momentous Week 1 game, Hailee also gave insight into her and Josh's dynamic, revealing that though he does have his pre-game traditions, he is the spontaneous one of the couple.

© Josh Allen The couple got engaged November 2024

Speaking with Issa Rae for Interview Magazine, Hailee explained: "My husband's very spontaneous, which is part of what makes our relationship so fun. I like slow-paced and simple, which again is the total opposite of what we do and the majority of my life, but I love his ability to just make a plan and go for it. I'm like, 'Wait a minute, I got to sit on it. I got to plan, I got to pack. I got to overthink it.'"

© Getty Images At their red carpet debut in February 2025

"I'm not as spontaneous as I'd like to be," the Sinners actress confessed, adding: "I was about to blame it on what we do, in the sense of we never know where we're going to be or for how long. I like to know what's going on and where I'm going to be and not deviate from that. I'm getting better, but maybe my spontaneity is in my work, and loving the fact that I could get a call and have to uproot myself and be wherever shooting for five months. That's my dream call to get. Maybe it's also combined with being a homebody. I'm not just going to wake up and drive three hours to be somewhere for the weekend. I have to plan it."