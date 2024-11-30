Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate incredible engagement news

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sweet reaction to engagement news had fans in a frenzy over the weekend, causing them all to say the same thing.

The Kansas City Chiefs player congratulated his fellow NFL star Josh Allen on his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld via Instagram, after the loved-up couple posted a picture of the moment he got down on one knee for her.

In the picture, Hailee and Josh were surrounded by candles and flowers, looking as in love as ever since they started dating in 2023.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift thanks 'my boyfriend' Travis Kelce as she makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs

Taylor made sure to like the post to show her congratulations, in a rare move for the Grammy winner.

While other celebrities made sure to congratulate the pair, it was Travis' comment that had fans excited.

"Congratulations!!!" he wrote under the post, along with clapping emojis; immediately, a slew of people responded by saying "You next", hoping for engagement news from the 35-year-old, who has been dating Taylor since September 2023.

© Instagram Travis and Taylor couldn't be happier for their friends' engagement

"This is my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," another commenter wrote under the post.

Hailee and Josh's celebrity friends send their love, including Rebel Wilson, who worked with the singer in the Pitch Perfect franchise; she sweetly wrote, "The biggest congratulations".

Josh's NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, took the comments to share their excitement, simply writing "Let's goooooo!!" in all caps.

© Getty Images Fans all commented "You next" under Travis' congratulatory comment

In another sweet connection between the two couples, Hailee and Taylor were particularly close during the 2014 'Girl Squad' era when the "Anti-Hero" singer would bring a slew of her famous friends to award shows and Hollywood events.

The 27-year-old even appeared in Taylor's famous "Bad Blood" music video alongside stars like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. "To be a part of Taylor's world and her vision was an honor, truly," she told People in 2023.

While the pair seem to have grown apart in recent years, Hailee told the publication that she was determined to go to the Eras tour if her schedule allowed it.

© C Flanigan Hailee and Taylor were close during the 'Girl Squad' era in 2014

As for the NFL's royal couple, Taylor and Travis have delighted fans with public displays of affection and cute date nights since their romance began; and the pair's biggest fan seems to be Travis' brother and fellow NFL star, Jason Kelce.

"My girl Tay is getting you opened up," he said in an October episode of their podcast, New Heights. "She's introducing new foods to you. It's one of the greatest things I've been happy about."

Jason also defended his brother recently when people criticized his performance at the beginning of the season. "Now he's enjoying his life very publicly," he said on ESPN.

© Getty Jason defended Travis and Taylor's romance after people criticized the Chiefs star's performance

"Everything he does, and everything our family does, is very much out there. And that's just the nature of the way it is right now. Listen Trav— this is a guy that's always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape."

He continued, "I know optics are that he is all over the place— and that's not just optics, that's reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the main thing in Trav's life."

"He has always lived his life to the fullest," he said. "He has always enjoyed his off-seasons very much. Even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives."