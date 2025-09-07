Why Taylor Swift didn't attend fiancé Travis Kelce's first NFL game of the season — and will skip the VMAs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on cloud nine following their magical engagement in August after over two years of dating. And it's back to work as usual for the two megastars soon after, with Taylor set to release and promote her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, while Travis has returned to the football field with the start of the NFL season. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, September 5 to play the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs' tight end, 35, the game ended in a 27-21 loss in favor of the Chargers. Their next game will be on Sunday, September 14 against the team that defeated them at the Super Bowl earlier this year, the Philadelphia Eagles, returning home to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil

However, while many football fans tuned in to see how the Chiefs attack this season after their shocking Super Bowl upset, others were curious to see whether Taylor, also 35, would be in the stands cheering on her fiancé at his first game since their engagement. Sadly, that was not the case, as the "Shake It Off" singer was absent, and it likely boils down to one word — security.

As one of the most famous figures in the entire world, Taylor's security concerns have always been top of mind, with the star followed around by a team of highly trained professionals who have worked with her for years. While she has been seen at a few away games, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans this February, a majority of her appearances have been at Arrowhead.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first public outing since engagement news

Thanks to her many showings for Chiefs home games, she has reportedly built a strong security network with the stadium, and rarely is ever seen attending games outside the city, let alone the country. Plus, a majority of the other Chiefs WAGs, so to speak (including close friend Brittany Mahomes), were also absent, with the lengthy travel and quick turnaround also playing a factor.

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement on August 26

As a result, many fans expected that Taylor will instead be present at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards instead, slated for Sunday, September 7, where she is up for one award this year – Artist of the Year. While the timing around a brand new album cycle would be opportune, Taylor at the VMAs like last year was simply not meant to be, as reports from publications like E! News confirm that she will be skipping this year's ceremony.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift will skip the MTV Video Music Awards this year

It is still likely that if she were to win the prize, Taylor still could appear via a video message. The singer was nominated 12 times last year for her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, and took home the most prizes of the night, seven, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Fortnight," sweetly shouting out then-boyfriend Travis during her speech.

© Getty Images Teair Tart of the Los Angeles Chargers was penalized for hitting Travis on the helmet during the game

Taylor's absence at the game also meant she missed seeing an incident involving Travis and Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart. After Travis gave Teair an extra shove while blocking Kareem Hunt, Teair slapped Travis on his helmet. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected. He seemingly poked fun at the incident on social media, celebrating his win with the caption: "I'm too swift with it even in Brazil…"