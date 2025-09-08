'Heartbroken' country star announces loss of baby daughter born at 29 weeks

Drake White and his wife Alex White are mourning an unimaginable loss. Over the weekend, the "Makin' Me Look Good Again" singer announced that the family had lost their baby daughter, who they had named Della Elizabeth White, minutes after she was born at 29 weeks. The couple, who have been married since 2014 and are already parents to son William Hawk, two, had previously confirmed that they were expecting their second child via IVF.

Taking to Instagram, Alex first shared Psalm 34:18, which reads: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit, before announcing: "On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus."

The statement continued: "We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her. The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all." In their post, Drake and Alex also included a black and white photo of them holding their late daughter.

"We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide," they further wrote, concluding with: "May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday," along with several Bible verses.

"I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, 'You are my God!' My future is in your hands," one read."

Fans and friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and share their condolences, with Jessie James Decker writing: "I am so sorry. I love you and I'm praying for you all. No one should ever go through this kind of pain. I know your sweet girl will always be in your heart and watching over you," as others followed suit with: "God bless you Drake and Alex… God bless Della," and: "My heart aches for you. Sending so much love and prayer your way," as well as: "Heartbroken for you. May God's peace flood your heart."

Drake had previously confirmed to People in May: "We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March. We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November."

The pregnancy came three years after he told the outlet his family had "been through so much" in their six-year-long road to parenthood marred with health issues for both of them in addition to their fertility struggles. "We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength." Drake revealed in January 2019 that he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare vascular disorder.