Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen hard launches romance with Hailee Steinfeld — after a year of dating

A year after Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld were rumored to have started dating, the notoriously private pair have made their romance public.

Josh included several pictures of Hailee in a recent Instagram carousel, which included snaps of a trip to Paris in March, and group shots of the pair with his family.

© Josh Allen Josh and Hailee look out over the Eiffel Tower in Paris

"Onward," he captioned the post, which also featured pictures of him Bills teammates and golfing with friends.

Hilariously, Josh also included a snap of his split pants which he wore during their visit to France earlier in the year; he went viral after a TikTok caught him running from his car into his hotel, with a sweater wrapped around his waist.

© Josh Allen Josh (second right) and Hailee (third right) with his family

He left Hailee behind, with the actress making her way into the hotel with a friend instead.

In response Josh tweeted: "My pants ripped at dinner. Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris."

© Josh Allen Josh's split pants from March 2024

Josh and Hailee were first connected in May 2023 and were pictured on a sushi date in New York City. They have since been spotted on vacation in Mexico, and Hailee made several appearances at Bills games over the 2023/2024 season.

Hailee, who starred in Disney+ series Hawkeye, made one rare appearance with her family at a game in Los Angeles on December 24, cheering on her beau as his team beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-24.

Much like retired Philadelphia Eagles' player Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, Hailee prefers to sit in the stands than take a seat in the suites, and she was snapped by fans talking to her family and chatting with other guests.

Hailee, 27, and Josh, 28, also enjoyed Paris Fashion Week together, with the pair snapped wearing coordinated looks at the Miu Miu after-party in March.

© Hailee Steinfeld In April, Hailee posted this picture of herself on a Paris rooftop with Eiffel Tower in the background

At the time, Hailee posted a gorgeous snap of her taken on a rooftop, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, while Josh has now shared a picture of the two of them in the same location in the same outfits.