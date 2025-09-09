Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Catherine Zeta-Jones divides fans with 'inappropriate' comment about underage fan
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones was called 'creepy' after she recalled an interaction with a 12-year-old fan and made an 'inappropriate' comment

photo of catherine zeta jones in black plunging dress wednesday premiere© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones has divided fans after a comment she made about a 12-year-old fan she met while on a golf course with her husband, Michael Douglas, 80. The Wednesday star, 55, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed how her role as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series has introduced her to a "new generation of fans," and after recalling her interaction with one underage fan, she was called "creepy" and "inappropriate" by some users on social media, while others defended the actress, saying she was making a joke about her older husband, who is 25 years her senior.

Recalling the encounter, Catherine said: "I was hitting golf balls the other day with Michael on the driving range, I was practising, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph, it was really cute. And then I went, 'Haha, when I'm 70, this cute little boy will be 33.'" After the remark, host Seth asked: "Can Michael tell when you're doing math in your head like that?"

close-up woman with long dark hair in field© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Catherine has gained a 'new generation of fans' playing Morticia Addams

Catherine responded: "Yeah. He usually thinks I'm wondering what club to pick, and I'm not, I'm going, 'Hmm, at that time I'm sure it'll be just fine.'" Seth then joked: "That's good. As long as you know not to give them your number when they're 12," to which Catherine quipped: "Hey, Michael Douglas is 25 years older than me."

The clip soon went viral on social media and Catherine was called out for her "gross" comment. "Why did she have to make a comment about a 12 yo boy, please that's so inappropriate." A second said: "Ew, the thing about the 12 yo boy, imagine if a man said that, gross." A third added: "It's creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12 year old." Another said: "I'm not liking the 'oh he'll be 30 by that time' comment. I don't think it was appropriate."

photo of catherine zeta jones on late night with seth meyers© NBC
Many fans were not impressed by Catherine's 'inappropriate' comment about an underage fan

However, some people jumped to Catherine's defence, claiming she was making a joke about her and Michael's age difference. "She's poking fun at her husband because of the age difference," one wrote. Another said: "She meant it as a dig to her husband cause he's 25 years older and when Michael's gone she can date younger men. It was a joke. It wasn't saying she's into 12yo… understand what she's saying."

photo of catherine zeta jones on late night with seth meyers© NBC
Some fans defended Catherine and said she was making a joke about her older husband

Catherine, who will celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary in November 2025, recently poked fun at critics who claimed her marriage to Michael "would never last." She told The Sun: "We've been married 25 years, it's something to celebrate. And they said it would never last! It's a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.© Getty Images
Catherine and Michael will be married 25 years in November 2025
Michael shared the romantic photo from their 2000 wedding© Instagram
Catherine and Michael married in 2000

Catherine and Michael met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, with Michael cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." Catherine wasn't immediately impressed but told Access Hollywood in 2019: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right." They married at the New York Plaza Hotel in November 2000 and went on to welcome two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

