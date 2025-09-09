Catherine Zeta-Jones divides fans with 'inappropriate' comment about underage fan

Catherine Zeta-Jones has divided fans after a comment she made about a 12-year-old fan she met while on a golf course with her husband, Michael Douglas, 80. The Wednesday star, 55, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed how her role as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series has introduced her to a "new generation of fans," and after recalling her interaction with one underage fan, she was called "creepy" and "inappropriate" by some users on social media, while others defended the actress, saying she was making a joke about her older husband, who is 25 years her senior.

Recalling the encounter, Catherine said: "I was hitting golf balls the other day with Michael on the driving range, I was practising, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph, it was really cute. And then I went, 'Haha, when I'm 70, this cute little boy will be 33.'" After the remark, host Seth asked: "Can Michael tell when you're doing math in your head like that?"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Catherine has gained a 'new generation of fans' playing Morticia Addams

Catherine responded: "Yeah. He usually thinks I'm wondering what club to pick, and I'm not, I'm going, 'Hmm, at that time I'm sure it'll be just fine.'" Seth then joked: "That's good. As long as you know not to give them your number when they're 12," to which Catherine quipped: "Hey, Michael Douglas is 25 years older than me."

The clip soon went viral on social media and Catherine was called out for her "gross" comment. "Why did she have to make a comment about a 12 yo boy, please that's so inappropriate." A second said: "Ew, the thing about the 12 yo boy, imagine if a man said that, gross." A third added: "It's creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12 year old." Another said: "I'm not liking the 'oh he'll be 30 by that time' comment. I don't think it was appropriate."

WATCH: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 25-year marriage

© NBC Many fans were not impressed by Catherine's 'inappropriate' comment about an underage fan

However, some people jumped to Catherine's defence, claiming she was making a joke about her and Michael's age difference. "She's poking fun at her husband because of the age difference," one wrote. Another said: "She meant it as a dig to her husband cause he's 25 years older and when Michael's gone she can date younger men. It was a joke. It wasn't saying she's into 12yo… understand what she's saying."

© NBC Some fans defended Catherine and said she was making a joke about her older husband

Catherine, who will celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary in November 2025, recently poked fun at critics who claimed her marriage to Michael "would never last." She told The Sun: "We've been married 25 years, it's something to celebrate. And they said it would never last! It's a journey of learning and loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling. I remember my mum and dad celebrating theirs."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael will be married 25 years in November 2025

© Instagram Catherine and Michael married in 2000

Catherine and Michael met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, with Michael cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children." Catherine wasn't immediately impressed but told Access Hollywood in 2019: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right." They married at the New York Plaza Hotel in November 2000 and went on to welcome two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.