Catherine Zeta-Jones' big news and how it impacts life with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared some big news on Friday that will see a change in her home life with Michael Douglas.

The 55-year-old actress only returned home after seven months away filming Netflix's Wednesday in November, but she's getting ready to pack her bags again.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 25-year relationship

Next month, Catherine will say another goodbye to her husband after signing on to star in Prime Video's revenge thriller, Kill Jackie (working title).

Catherine's starring role will see her move between Bilbao, Lisbon, London, and Swansea when production begins in March.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen, Catherine will star in the eight-part series as Jackie Price.

According to the synopsis, Jackie Price "has been living a luxurious existence for the last twenty years – traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes, and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer.

© Getty Images Catherine will star in Prime Video's 'Kill Jackie'

"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her.

"Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her.

© Getty Images Catherine's filming schedule will take her away from husband Michael

"However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail… and her buried secrets ultimately lead her much closer to home, with surprising consequences."

Speaking about her new role, Catherine said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie both behind and in front of the camera. The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female-driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity, and redemption is something I’m looking forward to."

© Getty Images Catherine will film in Bilbao, Lisbon, London, and Swansea

While it's unclear how long filming will take, Catherine will no doubt spend a chunk of time away from her husband of almost 25 years.

The couple now split their time between Bermuda and Europe after selling their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, for a whopping $12 million last year after their kids, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, moved out of the family home.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael split their time between Bermuda and Europe

Catherine revealed that the time to move on felt right after she and Michael became empty nesters.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the Chicago star told the Wall Street Journal.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael are now empty nesters

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," she added. "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

Despite another stint in a long-distance relationship when Catherine begins filming her new role, Michael will most likely pay his wife a visit.

© Instagram Michael has been known to visit Catherine on set

Months into filming Wednesday last year, Catherine revealed that she had a very special visitor on set.

"Bring your husband to work day!!!" she enthused alongside a sweet snap of the pair. "At your own risk!!!! @michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder' starring the aforementioned, is one of her favorite movies."