Catherine Zeta-Jones teases 'new adventures' ahead of time apart from Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed there are "new adventures" on the horizon after she shared some big news on Friday.

The 55-year-old actress appears to have a jam-packed 2025 ahead of her after she announced her new starring role in Prime Video's eight-part revenge thriller Kill Jackie.

Catherine shared the news of her upcoming project on Friday but hinted that her new role is not the only project that will take her away from her husband, Michael Douglas.

Posting the headline of an article reporting on her new series, Catherine teased: "There are lots of new adventures in the future! Looking forward to this one!"

While she didn't specify what else she has in the works, she has been cast in Cathy Yan's new film, The Gallerist alongside her Wednesday co-star, Jenna Ortega.

The news was confirmed at the end of last year but details on Catherine's role have yet to be announced.

© Getty Images Catherine teased 'new adventures' for 2025

She and Michael are no strangers to demanding schedules that take them away from their family and each other.

Production for Kill Jackie begins next month and will see Catherine move between Bilbao, Lisbon, London, and Swansea.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael will spend some time apart

While it's unclear how long filming will take, it's likely to see her separated from her husband of almost 25 years.

Catherine only reunited with Michael in November after she spent seven months away filming Wednesday.

However, Michael will no doubt visit his wife on set to ease their separation anxiety like he did when she filmed the hit Netflix show.

© Instagram Michael does visit his wife on set

"Bring your husband to work day!!!" she enthused alongside a sweet snap of the pair on set.

"At your own risk!!!! @michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder' starring the aforementioned, is one of her favorite movies."

Meanwhile, Kill Jackie is based on the acclaimed novel by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael will be married 25 years in 2025

According to the synopsis, Catherine will portray Jackie Price, who "has been living a luxurious existence for the last twenty years – traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes, and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer.

"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her.

"Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her.

© Getty Images Catherine is 'thrilled' to be part of Kill Jackie

"However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail… and her buried secrets ultimately lead her much closer to home, with surprising consequences."

Speaking about her new role, Catherine said in a press release: "I'm thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie both behind and in front of the camera. The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life and explore a female-driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity, and redemption is something I’m looking forward to."