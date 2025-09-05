Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals marriage to Michael Douglas has changed after shift in family dynamics

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for almost 25 years, and in that time, they have welcomed two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. The Hollywood stars have seen a significant change in their family dynamics in recent years as their kids have grown older. One of those is becoming empty nesters after Dylan and Carys moved out of their $12 million family home in Irvington, New York, which they have since put on the market in favor of spending "more time in Bermuda and Europe."

However, their address is not the only thing that has changed, as Catherine admitted that becoming empty nesters has also seen a shift in her marriage to Michael. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, the Wednesday actress revealed that since she and Michael have been living alone after Carys moved out in 2021 to attend Brown University, she and her husband are "thriving" and "having a great time."

Confessing that she was initially concerned when their children moved out, Catherine said: "It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" Her concerns were short-lived as she confirmed there are some benefits to their kids getting older and flying the nest.

"We're good," she said of her and Michael. "And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued, jokingly adding, "But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too." It's not just Catherine who was initially concerned about her and her husband's new living situation; Michael was too.

WATCH: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael are 'thriving' since their kids moved out

In 2021, he explained during an appearance on the TODAY show: "It's scary. It really is. You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, then one day you just look at each other ... we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine became empty nesters in 2021

Empty nest

Catherine and Michael now split their time between Bermuda and Europe after listing their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, last year for a whopping $12 million after buying the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019. The couple moved into the home after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in nearby Bedford, which they reportedly sold for almost $20.5 million.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael split their time between Bermuda and Eurpoe

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" Catherine told the Wall Street Journal at the time. "Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest, it seems like the right time to sell," she added. "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

© Instagram Dylan and Carys haven't lived at home for years

The Georgian-style home was built in the 1920s, but the listing agent, Turner, noted that Catherine and Michael had modernized the home with considerable renovations while maintaining the historical character of the mansion. The eight-bedroom property features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-paneled library, and a games room.

© Instagram Catherine and Michael have put their family home up for sale

It also boasts an outdoor summer house, an outdoor kitchen, as well as a spacious dining area with a chandelier light hanging overhead. If that wasn't enough, the 12-acre estate also has an expansive garden surrounded by an abundance of large trees, never-ending lawns, and a maze-like patio.