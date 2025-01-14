Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan talks famous family's impact on his public image

Dylan Douglas continues his step into the spotlight outside of his famous parents' legacy with his online show Young American with Dylan Douglas.

The 24-year-old, the son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, started his SiriusXM radio show in September, leading up to the 2024 US Presidential election.

He most recently spoke with FAULT Magazine about his ambitions as a political commentator and the power of Gen-Z, specifically in the voting booth, while shedding some light on preconceived notions his famous background has accorded him.

Dylan was asked about maintaining his authenticity in a polarizing political world that also included ideas of his family background, and responded with: "Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me."

"In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles."

Dylan had been working with political campaigns behind-the-scenes for quite some time after graduating from Brown University (where his younger sister Carys is now a student).

© Morning Joe Dylan made his foray into the spotlight as a political commentator last year

However, he defined his move into the spotlight with his own radio show as one driven by high stakes, adding: "That's what inspired me. I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special."

"The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated — I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation," he continued. "That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold."

He expanded upon his role "uplifting" the voice of young American voters and political enthusiasts, saying: "That took many forms, including uplifting the next generation of American political leaders by working on political campaigns."

"Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me."

"I see my role as host of Young American very much in the same way. Even though I am the host, it's the guests who are most important — my role, just like in the campaigns I worked on, is to help elevate and amplify their stories, platforms, and messages."

He also spoke candidly about balancing differing opinions, especially addressing people with views drastically different from his own. "I listen," Dylan reasoned. "From the start of my show each week, I try to dive into topics that I myself don’t know much about."

© Getty Images The 24-year-old also has a younger sister, Carys Douglas

"I use the show — selfishly, in a way — as an excuse to learn. I've been able to learn so much from my generation. With most people I meet, I may not agree entirely, but there's always common ground. Finding that takes listening and having an open mind."

He continued: "A challenge I've faced is that the show itself focuses on young Americans — Gen Z — across the country and how we relate to and participate in our political process."

© Getty Images "I use the show — selfishly, in a way — as an excuse to learn. I've been able to learn so much from my generation."

"Our generation is very broad and diverse, with over 40 million eligible voters. Incorporating so much diversity, lived experiences, perspectives, and political persuasions, while staying true to what I believe in, has been a challenge — but a very rewarding one."