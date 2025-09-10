Michael Douglas' son Cameron lifts shirt to reveal tattooed faces of dad and famous grandfather Kirk — watch

Cameron Douglas has two huge icons to look up to, his dad Michael Douglas and his grandfather Kirk Douglas. Between them, the two legendary actors have three Oscars, two for the Fatal Attraction actor and an honorary one (and three nominations) for the Lust for Life actor, who passed away aged 103 in February 2020. And given the magnitude of his family legacy, Cameron had to find the grandest way to honor them. His choice? A massive tattoo of both their faces inked on his abs.

Cameron showed off the inky tribute to his family during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, September 10 alongside his dad, as the two promoted their new movie together Looking Through Water, which follows a father, who in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to compete in a father-son fishing competition, and is out on September 12.