Michael Douglas' son Cameron reacts to younger brother Dylan's dashing appearance in new photos

Michael Douglas' two sons will never shy away from showing their love for each other.

The Fatal Attraction actor has three kids; he shares Cameron Douglas, 45, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, as well as Dylan Michael, 23, and daughter Carys Zeta, 21, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Despite the age difference between his firstborn and his youngest two kids, fans of the family know the three are tight-knit, and Cameron's latest shout-out to his younger brother proves it.

Over the weekend, Dylan took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from a recent photoshoot in New Mexico, which captured him in a white tank top and cowboy hat, walking around a field scattered with cattle.

His older brother was quick to take to the comments section under the post and leave his stamp of approval, endearingly writing: "Looking good my bro," alongside an emoji with sunglasses.

More of Dylan's followers followed suit with: "I have to say, you look just like your beloved grandfather in the first one," referring to the late Kirk Douglas, and: "The third photo wow," as well as: "How handsome!!" plus another added: "Handsome like your dad."

Following in the footsteps of his mom, father and paternal grandfather, Dylan is an aspiring actor. Though his only film credit so far is from 2011, when he voiced a character for an episode of Disney Channel cartoon show Phineas and Ferb, he has shared some glimpses of upcoming projects on Instagram in the past.

Most recently, he shared a round of behind-the-scenes photos from what appears to be a theatrical production, which saw him deep in discussion with some of his colleagues backstage. He included a photo with Russian-American actor Andrey Burkovsky, who also shared similar photos on his page, captioning them: "Workshop 'Seagull. Variations.' As my character says: 'Wow. So exciting!!! And that's just a rehearsal…' Love u all. See you very very soon."

© Getty Michael was recently joined by both Carys and Dylan for a film screening in New York City

Though Dylan didn't share many details about the project, he did immediately receive support from his family; his youngest sister Carys commented on the post: "So proud of you Dylan!!" as their mom Catherine added: "So good. So happy I could get to see you in the play."

© Instagram Cameron with his partner, siblings, dad and child

When he's not working on sets or stages, Dylan is often seen tagging along on his parents' impressive vacations, most recently to Las Vegas for the inaugural Netflix Slam, as well as India for the Goa Film Festival.

© Instagram Michael and Cameron have been married since 2000

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, recently put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington.