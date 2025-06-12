Michael Douglas shares big life update from abroad in new personal video

Michael Douglas let fans in on a major life update from the comfort of a stunning garden in Italy, where he prepared to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Taormina Film Festival.

The 80-year-old was celebrated for his incredible contribution to the film industry, a night which he documented in a video posted on Instagram.

Michael's Italian adventure

© Getty Images Michael received the Lifetime Achievement Award

"Hello friends! I want to share with you a bucket list spot, really extraordinary! Taormina, Sicily!" Michael wrote in the caption. "My first time back in 21 years, it's just absolutely magical here!"

"Thank you @taorminafilmfestofficial!" he added. "I am grateful and honored to receive the lifetime achievement award as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest!"

The video began with Michael standing in a lush garden in Taormina, with the sun beating down and Mount Etna emitting steam in the background.

© Getty Images He took fans inside the ampitheater at the film festival

"Absolute magic," he called the sea views that greeted him as he wandered through the flowers. He then shared a behind-the-scenes look at the set-up for the famous film festival, followed by shots of Michael walking the red carpet and taking photos with fans.

He took his followers inside the ampitheater before the viewing of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, the acclaimed film that Michael produced 50 years ago.

​The father of three then took to the stage to accept the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and gave a short speech thanking those involved in the festival.

The nepotism question

© Getty Images Michael discussed the issue of nepotism in the film industry

He also spoke about feeling connected to Italy through his late father, Kirk Douglas, after spending time with him in the Mediterranean country.

"When I'm here, I can't stop thinking of my father and his love for Italy and how much time we spent here, and I'm touched now when I realize that between my father and I, we made over 150 movies and we spanned 80 years," he said.

"All three of my children want to be actors, so it may be continuing for another generation," he added.

© WireImage The 80-year-old was close to his famous father

Michael shares his eldest son Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, and his kids Dylan and Carys with his current wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Amid the growing conversation around nepotism in the industry, Michael spoke about his own experience as a nepo baby and recalled how difficult it was to escape his father's shadow.

"I don't know about you, but I think everybody tries to get their son or daughter to work in the same industry," he said in a Q&A session at the film festival.

He is a proud father of three

"I don't know why they picked on actors. If you're a carpenter, you want your son or your daughter to join you…The reality is that if you're second generation, you're trying to establish your own image, your own identity."

He added that winning the Best Actor Oscar for 1987's Wall Street "was the first time I felt that I was out of the shadow of my dad."

"Wall Street was crucial for me, and giving myself the confidence to know that I was accepted as an actor, because I always felt people like to think because you're second generation, 'Oh, well, your father helped you,'" he said.