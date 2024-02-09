Michael Douglas' 3 children have vastly different lives - meet Cameron, Dylan and Carys

Michael Douglas is a loving father to three grown-up children, who have all flown the nest. The Hollywood star is dad to oldest son, Cameron Douglas, 45, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker, as well as son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20, who he shares with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Michael is a doting dad and has a close relationship with all of his kids, as well as his two grandchildren - Cameron is a dad himself, to daughter Lua, six, and son Ryder, three, who he shares with girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

Despite all having an award-winning star as a father, Michael's children are incredibly down-to-earth, and supportive of each other. They have all chosen very different paths, and are thriving in their respective fields. Take a look below to get to know all about them.

Cameron Douglas

Cameron is Michael's oldest child and grew up as an only child until the age of 22, when his brother Dylan was born. He faced a challenging time in his teenage years and early twenties after becoming addicted to drugs, resulting in him becoming estranged from his family. He was sent to prison for seven years after turning to drug dealing, and was released in 2016, and has since completely turned his life around.

Now, he's a doting family man with two adorable children, Lua and Ryder, and has spoken out about his experience in his memoir, Long Way Home, which was released in 2019.

Michael Douglas' entire family are incredibly close

It was actually Michael who persuaded Cameron to write his book, with the actor telling Variety of his family: "I'm sure they were concerned, but the irony is that it was my father who was really pushing me to write this book.

"I had trouble understanding that, because our family has always been very private. Then I realized it’s the ultimate way for my father and my mother to express their love for me, saying, 'You have a story to tell that we think can be beneficial. Even though that will inevitably shine a light on pieces of our life that we'd have rather left in the past, for the greater good and because we love you, we're giving you our blessing.'"

Cameron Douglas with his family - the oldest of Michael Douglas' children

Michael has spoken to Cameron about his upbringing, which he admitted to have struggled with, feeling different from the other children with everyone knowing his famous family. In the same interview, the dad-of-two said: "As my father has always said, and rightly so, there are a lot of benefits from coming from a famous family and there are drawbacks. You hope the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. They certainly did. I always felt loved by my parents. I wanted for nothing."

Like his dad, Cameron is an actor, and has been in Wonder Boys, It Runs in the Family, and Loaded, to name but a few.

Dylan Douglas

Dylan is the oldest child of Michael and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and was born on August 8 2000. He was present at his mom and dad's wedding just a few months later. He is just three years older than his little sister, Carys, and the pair have a very close bond. The siblings spend a lot of their childhood in Bermuda, where they have very happy memories.

© Instagram Michael with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan

Dylan enjoys performing and has been seen showcasing his dancing skills in several videos on social media over the years. He also enjoyed putting on shows for his family when he was younger. Dylan made his acting debut in 2003 with his dad, mom, late grandfather, Kirk Douglas, and brother Cameron, in It Runs in the Family.

Dylan, although preferring to stay out of the spotlight, used his voice for good after sharing a throwback video of himself at school back in 2020, where he opened up about his struggles with dyslexia. He posted the footage on Instagram, and was heard saying: "My first few years in America were hard, my mother was working on Broadway and was working when I was sleeping, and asleep when I was up. Also during this time, my father was diagnosed with stage four cancer."

© Photo: Getty Images Catherine and Michael with Dylan in 2023

The 23-year-old told the audience that during this period of his life, he felt lonely at home, but at his school, The Winward School, he felt free, because he was finally getting help with his dyslexia, something he had been struggling with since the age of five.

"At home, I was alone, but at school I was far from lonely. At Winward I was free. It was like the Mecca of dyslexics," he said. Touching upon happier times, Dylan added: "In 2010 everything was normal again at home, I could finally see my mom again and my dad was cancer free. Everything was beautiful again."

Dylan is a graduate from Brown University, and graduated in May 2022. He is currently on a gap year traveling, and is frequently sharing envy-inducing photos from his time abroad on social media.

Carys Douglas

Carys is the youngest child and only daughter of Michael and Catherine, and was born on April 20, 2003. The 20-year-old is a student at Brown University, having decided to choose the same college as her big brother.

© Getty Carys is an aspiring model

Like Dylan, Carys has inherited the performance gene, and Catherine previously shared footage of her on stage at a school play on social media. She's also shown interest in the fashion industry, and often attends fashion shows with her famous parents.

Carys has also done some modeling, having starred in a Fendi campaign with her mom back in 2019, which took place in Rome. The mother-daughter duo spoke about the experience with HELLO! at the time. "Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it," Catherine said. Giving a rare insight into their relationship, the Chicago actress said: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

Michael Douglas with youngest two children Dylan and Carys on Father's Day

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

According to her Linkedin page, Carys is studying International Relations and Film Studies at college, and is passionate about climate change. She has listed herself as a co-president at "Brown’s only club dedicated to raising awareness on food systems and their impact on climate change. With 100+ members, SFI works to reduce Brown’s carbon emissions from food."

