Michael Douglas' son Cameron gets confused for this famous star in photos from glitzy father-son outing

Fans of Michael Douglas aren't sure he's the only legendary actor his eldest son Cameron Douglas looks like.

The A Perfect Murder actor, 79, stepped out Sunday evening alongside Cameron, 45, for the glitzy Vanity Fair post-Oscars celebration in Los Angeles.

The famed party, which was celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary, also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, as well as Justin Theroux with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Gracie Abrams, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Greta Lee, and others.

As Hollywood's biggest night – and awards season – came to a close, Michael took to Instagram to share a photo from his father-son night out, after which fans quickly pointed out his son's resemblance to none other than Robert Downey Jr., who took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer earlier that night.

In the photo, the Oscar-winner looks very dapper in a sharp black suit with a matching black button-down and bowtie, while his son looked cool in olive green jacket and trousers layered over a black t-shirt, which he paired with canvas slip-ons with a Yin and yang print, and black, wide-rimmed glasses.

"Great time with my son @cameronmorrelldouglas at @VanityFair Oscar Party last night! #VFOscars," Michael wrote in his caption, before fans took to the comments section under the post to point out Cameron's (other) Hollywood look alike.

"So handsome and dapper!! I have to be honest, I thought this was Robert Downey Jr. at first glance," one fan suggested, as others followed suit with: "Your son is Robert Downey Jr.'s twin!" and: "I thought he was Robert Downey Jr. too!"

Cameron is Michael's son with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, to whom he was married from 1977 to 2000; they filed for divorce in 1995.

© Getty Michael and Cameron enjoyed a glitzy father-son outing

In 2000, he married wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and together they share son Dylan, 23, as well as daughter Carys, 20.

Like his dad, Cameron has worked in acting in the past, though today he largely focuses on his recovery from alcoholism, and being a dad to his kids Lua, five, and Ryder, two, who he shares with partner Viviane Thibes.

© Instagram Cameron is a doting dad to two kids

Before embarking on his road to recovery – and repairing his relationship with his father – in 2016, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 over charges of heroin possession, and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine. His prison sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into jail, though he was eventually released in August of 2016.

In 2019, he spoke of his journey in his memoir Long Way Home: A Memoir of Fame, Family, and Redemption.

