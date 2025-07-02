Carlos Alcaraz's surprisingly modest cabin home under 90 sq. metres

Carlos Alcaraz is back in SW19 for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

The current ATP World Number 2 is hoping to make it all the way to the final and bag the Gentleman's Singles Trophy after emerging victorious for the past two years.

The Spanish-born champ is through to the second round after winning in five sets on Monday. Carlos is set to play Great Britain's Oliver Tarvet on Wednesday, 2 July.

© AFP via Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz during his first match against Italy's Fabio Fognini during their men's singles first round tennis match on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

But when Carlos, 22, isn't in the UK wowing the crowds at the AELTC, the player can be found at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Villena, Alicante, and his accommodation at the training academy is surprisingly humble in size.

© DeFodi Images,Getty The player resides at the Academy, also known as Equelite, to stay on top of his serve. Despite having a fortune of over £20 million, Carlos's home is a cabin on the grounds of the training academy. The grounds are impressive and sprawling in size, but the professional's cabin is reportedly only 90 square metres, an understatedly sized room for a world-class tennis player. It's possible that when Carlos is not in training mode, he has another property to spend his time, but the training academy has housed plenty of other former players over the years, including Maria Sharapova.

© Getty Images The grounds of the academy are more than accommodating for the athletes. There is a total of 20 tennis courts for the players to work on their serve and train for as long as they wish. Not only that, but there is a fully equipped gym with personal trainers on hand, on-site physiotherapists and massage therapists should they need any post-recovery or injury treatment, not to mention the beautiful surroundings on their doorstep. There is also a full-size swimming pool should the players want to bag some lengths, which is a great form of low-impact muscle recovery, plus it's a great method of actively toning muscles.

© Getty Images Not only that, but there is a fully equipped gym with personal trainers on hand, on-site physiotherapists and massage therapists should they need any post-recovery or injury treatment, not to mention the beautiful surroundings on their doorstep. There is also a full-size swimming pool should the player want to get some lengths, which is a great form of low-impact muscle recovery, plus active toning of muscles. It's no wonder the academy is considered one of the best tennis academies in the world.

© AFP via Getty Images The training ground is where Ferrero himself, who is now Carlos' coach, lived and trained before he went on to become World No.1. Ferrero retired in 2012. The grounds also have separate, rural accommodation where their close family and friends can stay when paying a visit. Carlos's cabin might be humble in size, but it's not short on luxury. The wooden-cabin style rooms come with air-conditioning, plus marble-finish floors and bathrooms. Each cabin also boasts picturesque views of the endless greenery. While it remains to be seen whether Carlos will use his winning millions to upgrade to a mega-mansion at some point, it seems the Spaniard is focused on continuing his Grand Slam-winning streak.