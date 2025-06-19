Demi Moore and daughters rally round Emma Heming on her birthday in emotional gathering

Demi Moore and her daughters joined forces to throw a special birthday celebration for Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, who turned 47 years old on Thursday.

The birthday girl was surrounded by love during an intimate backyard party, with Demi and her daughter, Rumer Willis, 36, in attendance, alongside Rumer's two-year-old daughter, Louetta.

Birthday wishes

© Instagram Emma was joined by Demi, Rumer and Louetta on her special day

Emma's two daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, whom she shares with her Die Hard star husband, were by their mother's side as she blew out her cake. "Over the past few weeks, I've been wrapped in so much love for my birthday," Emma wrote in the caption on Instagram.

"From Bruce, our girls, my mom, my family, and dear friends. I feel their love and support holding me up in ways words can't always capture. Thank you to everyone who sent birthday wishes. I truly felt your continued kindness and I'm grateful. I had a beautiful day."

The carousel of photos and videos included a sweet clip of Louetta saying "Happy Birthday" to Emma, while in another, the 47-year-old rode a bike with her two daughters down a lane to soak up the summer sunshine.

© Instagram Her daughters Mabel and Evelyn joined the festivities

Emma's stepdaughters took to Instagram to celebrate her big day, with Scout posting a photo of the former model with the caption: "Happy birthday @emmahemingwillis proof of how long you've been my stepmom! I love you so much and I am inspired by you EVERY SINGLE DAY!"

Rumer also posted a sweet snap, with the caption: "I love you stepmama @emmahemingwillis Happy birthday you are such a treasure."

Tallulah commented on Emma's birthday post, simply writing, "You are so loved."

A blended family

The former couple remained close after their 2000 divorce

Demi was previously married to Bruce from 1987 until 2000, and shares three daughters with him: Rumer, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.

Despite their divorce, the pair have remained fast friends since and focused on peaceful co-parenting for their children.

"They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact," Rumer revealed on Larry King.

© Stefanie Keenan Demi and Bruce have cultivated a close blended family

Demi and Emma are extremely close, and she invited The Substance actress to her vow renewal to Bruce in 2019.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," the mother of two told Us Weekly. "I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there."

"She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn't do it without her," she declared.

© Instagram Demi shared a touching tribute to Emma on International Women's Day

Demi returned the favor in a touching Instagram tribute to Emma for International Women's Day where she honored the women in her life.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," she wrote in 2021. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

