Meet Jason Bateman's two uniquely-named daughters — who have a very famous grandfather

He may be known as Michael Bluth to some, or Marty Byrde to others, but most importantly, to his girls, Jason Bateman will always be dad. The Ozark actor first became a father in 2006, when he welcomed his first daughter with wife Amanda Anka, who he married in 2001. The pair became parents once again six years later, when they welcomed their second child, another daughter.

Read on for everything to know about the Arrested Development alum's family life, from his marriage to his wife Amanda, their two daughters, Francesca and Maple, plus find out who their uber-famous grandfather is.

1/ 5 © WireImage The couple in 2002 Amanda & Jason Amanda and Jason met back in the late 1980s when they were teenagers, but remained friends for several years. Once they started dating and eventually married, that worked out to their benefit. "Our marriage has defied the odds and works really well," Jason told Redbook in January 2013. He continued, "I wanted to marry a friend. Friends last longer." Though it has been ten years since she had a credited role on a film or TV project, Amanda has had a string of appearances on various TV shows since 1991, including on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Bones, and The Fosters.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Jason and Francesca in 2025 Meet Francesca Amanda and Jason's first daughter Francesca Nora was born on October 28, 2006. Save for a slew of public appearances throughout the years, at some red carpets or basketball games, Francesca has remained largely outside of the spotlight. Francesca presumably graduated from high school in May 2025, though her plans for college are unclear.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Jason and Maple in 2017 Meet Maple Maple Sylvie joined the Bateman family on February 10, 2012. Like with her older sister, Amanda and Jason have done a good job of keeping details about their daughter's personal life out of the spotlight, and she has only made a string of public appearances through the years. Among them was crashing her dad's virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the thick of the pandemic in April 2020, when she stood outside a glass window and waved at the camera.



4/ 5 © Getty Images for Netflix The Bateman-Anka family in September 2025 Jason on fatherhood One year after welcoming his second child, Jason, who spent much of the 1990s struggling with his drug and alcohol addiction (he credits Amanda for helping him get sober) gushed to Redbook: "Being a father of two is everything I wanted. I'm a big fan of marriage and being a dad. And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple."

