Jeremy Clarkson addresses famous neighbours amid unwanted Cotswolds 'take over'

Jeremy Clarkson, whose show Clarkson's Farm won the award in the Factual Entertainment category at the 2025 National Television Awards on Wednesday, has spoken out about claims that the Cotswolds are being 'taken over' by celebrities flocking to move to the now sought-after area. The former Grand Tour presenter owns Diddly Squat Farm and the Farmer's Dog pub, which are both in the area, and he isn't convinced by the idea that celebrities are dominating the region.

Appearing at the NTAs, he said to the press, via The Independent: "Everybody says the Cotswolds is being taken over by celebrities and you just think, I don't see them. We don't see them. I look out of my window in the morning – you don't see them. Ok, they have got a house five miles away. It is like saying Fulham is being taken over."

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson hit back at claims that the Cotswolds are being 'taken over'

Jeremy was also asked about the recent reports that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to buy a 58-acre plot of land in the region, to which he responded: "I genuinely haven't got a clue who Beyoncé and Jay-Z are."

He also said, in response to the more general claims of celebrity move-ins changing the Cotswolds, the publication reported: "I don't care, it still is a really nice part of the country. It hasn't been ruined."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson shows off beautiful unseen corners of Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's recent setbacks in the Cotswolds

The presenter recently had a struggle at his pub, The Farmer's Dog, when a customer reportedly tried to claim a payout over a food intolerance. He revealed in his column for The Times that he had to search for evidence in CCTV footage, after a patron of his pub tried to claim thousands of pounds in compensation.

The woman allegedly claimed that the beer upset her gluten intolerance and forced her to cancel the remainder of her holiday, for which she sought damages from Jeremy. "What happens a lot more are visits from food intolerance enthusiasts who will claim after they left that you poisoned them and that you must now give them 50,000 of your pounds," he wrote.

"Happily, we have her on CCTV not drinking beer, so we are safe on that one. But often landlords aren't so lucky. Many tell me this intolerance fraud is now an epidemic," he concluded.