Jamie Oliver reveals moment wife Jools 'threatened to leave him' in new interview

It has been two years since Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools walked down the aisle for the second time, renewing their vows against the sun-soaked backdrop of the Maldives, but believe it or not, the TV chef revealed that there was one moment in their over two-decade relationship that Jools, "threatened" to leave her adoring husband.

Dad-of-five Jamie told Chris Moyles on Radio X that the moment came when the possibility of buying a plane crossed his mind. Jamie explained: "She said, 'You thinking about buying a plane?' I went, 'No.' She goes, 'If you buy a plane, I'm leaving you!'

He continued: "I'm like, 'Okay.' But she did buy me like a test day as a birthday present about five years ago. She bought me two lessons, and I never took it up. And I didn't really know,

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools are the proud parents of five children

and I drive past it when I drop the kids off to school. But it's not what you think it is. It's this incredible patchwork quilt of airfields around the country, of these people that are just obsessed by adventure and navigating and aviation. And it's the cutest thing ever!

"I got out of my class – I did five take-offs, five landings. He goes, 'Pull over here.' He goes, 'Right. I'm getting out now. You're doing your first solo. You on your own, Jack Jones.' You know, '1,000 feet doing a six-mile circuit!'"

Jamie and Jools' epic vow renewal

The happy couple, who first exchanged vows back in June 2000, said "I do" for the second time in front of their five children: Poppy, 23, Daisy, 12, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and River, nine. Jools looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder white gown, matching her daughters, who wore floaty white dresses for their beachside nuptials.

Meanwhile, Jamie matched the cloudless sky, opting for a powder blue suit. "Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest. It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church, we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

"We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing! A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie."