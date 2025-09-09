Inside Vanna White's staggering net worth as Wheel of Fortune returns to screens

Wheel of Fortune returned to screens for its 43rd season on Monday, with Vanna White joining her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, for the premiere. The 68-year-old has been a staple on the show since 1982 and now works just 34 days a year. But don’t be fooled – each filming day includes six outfit changes and comes with a jaw-dropping daily paycheck. As Wheel of Fortune returns to our screens, HELLO! dives into the staggering net worth of longtime co-host Vanna White. While her hosting gigs on other ABC shows contribute to her earnings, it's Vanna's savvy real estate investments – including a passion for flipping houses – that truly elevate her net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanna is worth $85 million. Reports indicate that Vanna White earned $3 million per year – significantly less than her former co-host Pat Sajak’s reported $15 million salary, and far below new Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest’s estimated $28 million annually. Vanna's salary is currently unknown but has been estimated to be around $10 million per year. Since stepping into Pat's shoes in September 2024, Ryan is reportedly raking in a staggering $28 million – nearly triple Vanna’s salary.

It has been reported that Vanna earns $100,000 per episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. On Wheel of Fortune, contestants spin the show’s famous carnival-style wheel to solve word puzzles and win big cash and prizes.

"I’ve used my income to invest in some apartment buildings," Vanna told Market Watch in 2018. 'and I like flipping houses." In 2017, she listed her Beverly Hills home for $47.5 million. "I’m a businesswoman," she told ABC News. "You know, I have other investments too, real estate."

Vanna is a bestselling author and got a $250,000 advance for her 1987 memoir, Vanna Speaks. The star has also appeared in the likes of Married… with Children, Naked Gun 33 1/3, Full House and Just Shoot Me! Vanna welcomed her son in 1994 and a daughter in 1997 to her now ex-husband George Santo Pietro. They divorced in 2002, and since 2012 she had been in a relationship with contractor John Donaldson.

Vanna is the face of the Vanna’s Choice line of Lion Yarn. "My love of yarn began when my grandmother taught me to crochet. Crafting was so much more than a hobby to her. It was a way to share her love with everyone around her," she shared during a chat with Craft Yarn Council. "As a mother, it was important for me to pass on my love of yarn. Now, my daughter and I love to shop for yarn and crochet together."