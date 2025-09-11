Gwyneth Paltrow reveals one regret about living situation with husband Brad Falchuk their first year of marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to admit what she might have done differently at the beginning of her marriage. The A Perfect Murder actress has been married to husband Brad Falchuk since 2018 — who she met when she made a guest appearance on Glee, in 2010 and 2014, which he created alongside Ryan Murphy.

They started dating in 2014 following their respective divorces, and both of them came into their relationship with children; the Goop founder shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while the TV writer shares daughter Izzy, 21, and Brody, 18, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

© Instagram Gwyneth with her two kids

Speaking on Gwyneth's the goop podcast, recalling the early days of their relationship, they both agreed that they regret not having lived with their children together prior to tying the knot, and for a year after. "One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn't move in together for a year," Brad said, asking his now-wife: "Would you have done the same thing this time? Again?"

"I don't think so. I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing," Gwyneth said, explaining: "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing. What do you think?"

"Yeah, I think that's right. I think it just gives the kids too much power," Brad offered, noting: "Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency, I think. “Again, as you say, don't be prescriptive. I think them having agency is really important, but power to actually keep these two adults from living together, is I think it just, I think it was … I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, okay, this is not something that is solid."

© Instagram Brad with his two kids

Agreeing, Gwyneth said: "I think that's right. I think looking back, we might have done that differently," and later reflected on what the experience of blending their families taught her. "I think as cheesy as it sounds, that love really is always the answer pretty much, and intellectualizing or bartering or compromising, in air quotes. I just think in life, if you can ascend to the point where you love and forgive all the time, that's the ideal state. I'm not saying that I'm able to do that all the time, but it did sort of show me the way, you know?"

© Instagram The couple tied the know in 2018

"It did show me the path, which I admittedly need to adhere to more. And I'm so incredibly grateful to your kids for that. I feel like they really helped me understand what the point of all this is."

© Instagram Gwyneth is still good friends with her ex-husband Chris

Gwyneth and Brad, who are largely based in Montecito, officially became empty-nesters last year. Apple is a senior at Vanderbilt University, Izzy is a senior at Cornell University, Moses is a sophomore at Brown University, and Brody is a sophomore at Yale University.