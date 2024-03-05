Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnson makes rare revelation about relationship with teenage stepkids Apple and Moses
Dakota Johnson says she loves stepkids Apple and Moses 'with all my heart' in rare glimpse of Chris Martin relationship

The Madame Web actress gushed about the Coldplay singer's kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow

4 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson at the front row for Guicci Love Parade on Hollywood Blvd on November 2, 2021
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Chris Martin is Dakota Johnson's "most favorite being," and it appears his kids are right up there too.

The Madame Web actress, 34, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, started dating in 2017, three years after his headline-making conscious uncoupling from Gwyneth Paltrow.

The former couple share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, and the TeaTime Pictures founder couldn't be more proud to be their stepmom.

WATCH: Dakota Johnson hopes Madame Web will inspire women and girls 'to be their most powerful selves'

In a new interview with Bustle, Dakota spoke candidly about her relationship with Apple and Moses, declaring: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart." She later described them as "extraordinarily talented people."

Dakota and Chris have always kept their relationship largely out of the public eye – they have never made a major public appearance together nor have they addressed speculation about a possible engagement or marriage – but, on the topic of having a relationship with a musician, she proudly shared: "I love watching him."

She further gushed: "I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like, I don't know... I'm watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seen leaving The Corinthia Hotel ahead of the "The Lost Daughter" UK Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2021 in London, England© Getty
Dakota and Chris keep their relationship out of the public eye

"I think it's talent," she noted about what drew her to a musician, and mused: "I think it's the way that they see the world."

MORE: Dakota Johnson amazes in sci-fi-worthy over-the-knee boots and sheer lace bodysuit

MORE: Dakota Johnson, 34, and mother Melanie Griffith, 66, have rare matching moment

Dakota also gave rare insight into her feelings about potentially welcoming kids of her own. Back in 2021, while promoting the film The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman, she told The Times: "The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother," adding: "For somebody like me, who isn't yet a mother and maybe doesn't want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK."

Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses© Instagram
Chris and Gwyneth have long been praised for how they lead their blended family

Now she's told Bustle she's "so open" to motherhood, explaining: "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, 'What a magical [expletive] thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'"

MORE: Dakota Johnson reflects on relationship with famous parents during difficult time in personal life

She continued: "If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it. I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson in a photo shared by Gwyneth for an Instagram "Ask Me Anything"© Instagram
The actress and the Goop founder are also known to have a tight-knit friendship

"There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel. That includes all the pain and the suffering and feeling so helpless about the world."

Despite her occasional conflicting feelings on the subject, she nonetheless emphasized: " I'm like, 'We're not here for very long,' so if I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

