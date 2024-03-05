Dakota Johnson says she loves stepkids Apple and Moses 'with all my heart' in rare glimpse of Chris Martin relationship

Chris Martin is Dakota Johnson's "most favorite being," and it appears his kids are right up there too.

The Madame Web actress, 34, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, started dating in 2017, three years after his headline-making conscious uncoupling from Gwyneth Paltrow.

The former couple share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, and the TeaTime Pictures founder couldn't be more proud to be their stepmom.

In a new interview with Bustle, Dakota spoke candidly about her relationship with Apple and Moses, declaring: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart." She later described them as "extraordinarily talented people."

Dakota and Chris have always kept their relationship largely out of the public eye – they have never made a major public appearance together nor have they addressed speculation about a possible engagement or marriage – but, on the topic of having a relationship with a musician, she proudly shared: "I love watching him."

She further gushed: "I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like, I don't know... I'm watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

© Getty Dakota and Chris keep their relationship out of the public eye

"I think it's talent," she noted about what drew her to a musician, and mused: "I think it's the way that they see the world."

Dakota also gave rare insight into her feelings about potentially welcoming kids of her own. Back in 2021, while promoting the film The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman, she told The Times: "The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother," adding: "For somebody like me, who isn't yet a mother and maybe doesn't want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK."

© Instagram Chris and Gwyneth have long been praised for how they lead their blended family

Now she's told Bustle she's "so open" to motherhood, explaining: "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, 'What a magical [expletive] thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'"

She continued: "If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it. I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long."

© Instagram The actress and the Goop founder are also known to have a tight-knit friendship

"There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel. That includes all the pain and the suffering and feeling so helpless about the world."

Despite her occasional conflicting feelings on the subject, she nonetheless emphasized: " I'm like, 'We're not here for very long,' so if I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

