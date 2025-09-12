Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sharon Osbourne admits she's still 'finding my footing' after emotional family trip following Ozzy's death
Subscribe
Sharon Osbourne admits she's still 'finding my footing' after emotional family trip following Ozzy's death

Sharon Osbourne admits she's still 'finding my footing' after emotional family trip following Ozzy's death

Sharon has been slowly coming back into the spotlight following the death of her beloved husband, Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22

Sharon Osbourne wearing a black dress © Getty Images for Elton John AIDS
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sharon Osbourne has shared a heartfelt message to fans on social media following the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne on July 22. The X Factor alum had kept out of the spotlight following the devastating news of Ozzy's passing, but on Friday 12 September, she shared a lengthy post thanking everyone for their support and messages, admitting that they have helped her get through the past few weeks. She accompanied the post with a video of herself with her daughter Kelly Osbourne, which had been taken during a trip to Cornwall Falcony Farm, where they had paid a visit during a trip to the British coastal town. 

Sharon Osbourne seen with daughter Kelly during bittersweet outing

She wrote: "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights. "Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. 

Sharon Osbourne penned a touching tribute to fans thanking them for their support following Ozzy's death © Instagram
Sharon Osbourne penned a touching tribute to fans thanking them for their support following Ozzy's death

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical. "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way." Comments included: "Sharon we are all thinking of you and sending you so much comfort and love," and "Sending much love your way, Sharon. So lovely to see you bonding with the amazing owls." Another fan wrote: "We love you Sharon! You are not alone in this! As painful as it is, he brought nothing but joy and happiness and that is what we need to celebrate moving forward! Much love to your family. We love you all!!!" 

Sharo© Instagram
Sharon bonding with a falcon during a trip to Cornwall with daughter Kelly Osbourne
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne© Getty Images
Sharon with daughter Kelly at Ozzy's public procession in Birmingham in July

In the video, Kelly could be heard saying to her mother: "Mom, put your hand out." A bird is then seen flying to Sharon and landing on her gloved-up arm, before the TV personality replied, "I don't have anything to give you." Kelly had originally shared the video on her own Instagram post, and wrote: "Today I introduced my mom to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mom's face too!" 

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne with their arms around each other both wearing black© FilmMagic
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had been married since 1982

Ozzy passed away on July 22 due to cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease. He was 76 years old and had performed just weeks prior in his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham, which was attended by more than 40,000 fans.n 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More