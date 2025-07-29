Sharon Osbourne and family's huge gesture ahead of Ozzy Osbourne's public procession

Ozzy Osbourne's doting family will be stepping out to pay their respects to the Black Sabbath frontman on July 30, just over a week following his death aged 76.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the city of Birmingham - where the star grew up - will be holding a Cortege Procession to honor the life of Ozzy, before a private family funeral will take place at a later date.

The procession will include several local bands and a hearse with accompanying vehicles, which will make its way down the city's Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where fans have been laying down tributes and flowers over recent days.

© Getty Images A procession for Ozzy Osbourne will be taking place in his hometown of Birmingham on July 30

Birmingham City Council have revealed that Ozzy's family members are funding this, stating: "Birmingham City Council has worked at pace with its partners over the weekend to coordinate a respectful and safe public event in collaboration with the Osbourne family, who have kindly funded all of the associated costs."

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham.

© Instagram Ozzy Osbourne's family are paying for the public procession

Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

© Getty Ozzy passed away just 2 weeks after his final farewell show

Just last month, Ozzy and the rest of Black Sabbath were given the Freedom of the City honor. This is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the UK and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city.

The band received the title of Honorary Freeman and an engraving of their names on the Freedom of the City marble board was also unveiled at a special ceremony.

© WireImage Ozzy's family are incredibly close

At the time, Ozzy said: "I first put an advert in a music store in town. If these guys hadn't come to my door, I wouldn't be sitting here now. It seems to have flown by so quickly. It's amazing. I think about my dad, who went into debt to buy me a microphone. If only he could be here now. I think he would be very proud. I'm a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham Forever!"

It was in Birmingham where Ozzy and Black Sabbath reunited on stage for a final farewell concert, that took place on July 5, just two weeks before the singer died.