Jack Osbourne's wife makes 4-word promise to Sharon Osbourne in poignant tribute to father-in-law Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne's family members are continuing to share tender memories with him in their tributes to his life and legacy after his passing at age 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and his family have been the recipients of an outpouring of love and tributes during their heartbreaking funeral procession in Birmingham and a private funeral at home.

The latest to share a tribute is Ozzy's daughter-in-law, Aree Osbourne née Gearhart, Jack's wife. The pair have been married since 2023, following his divorce from the mom of his older three daughters, Lisa Stelly.

© Instagram Aree shared several memories of her late father-in-law

Over the weekend, Aree took to her Instagram page with a collection of several photos beside her late father-in-law, including a lead-off image from her wedding with Ozzy by her side, the late Prince of Darkness being a doting grandfather, and many other family memories.

"I'm pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids," she wrote. "The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other."

She cherished Ozzy for always being "in my corner" and stated she was "forever thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family."

© Instagram "We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above."

In a tender nod to her mother-in-law Sharon Osbourne, Aree added: "We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above. We'll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

Aree is one of the first close family members to post a direct tribute to her father-in-law, with the other members like Kelly, Jack, Sharon and Aimee keeping their memories of him to either comments on other posts or on their Instagram Stories.

Lisa previously posted a tribute to the late rocker two days after his passing, writing on Instagram: "The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you."

While all of them were present at the funeral proceedings for their father, it proved to especially be a rare sighting for Aimee, 41, who keeps out of the spotlight compared to Kelly and Jack, and also refrained from making appearances on The Osbournes with her family.

© Instagram She captured his spirit as a doting grandpa to his many grandkids, including Jack's four

Recently, while on the Disrespectfully podcast just days before his father's passing, Jack explained: "When the show launched in 2002, Aimee really wanted to be a musician."

"She was into artists like Fiona Apple and Mazzy Star, mysterious, moody, almost underground. She saw appearing on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She didn't want to ride our coattails."

© Instagram Jack and Aree have been married since 2023

She remained steadfast on that promise especially after the reality TV series became a huge success. "She was like, 'If I come on now, I’ll look like I'm jumping on the bandwagon.' She wanted to stay private and obscure."