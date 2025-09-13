Inside Liam Hemsworth's impressive net worth compared to his famous brothers

There’s no doubt Liam Hemsworth spent a significant sum on the stunning engagement ring he gave to his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks – a dazzling square-cut diamond set on a sleek, elegant gold band. The model announced the exciting news to her 201,000 followers with a romantic black-and-white snapshot shared on Instagram. To celebrate the engagement, HELLO! takes a closer look at Liam Hemsworth’s net worth – and how it stacks up against that of his actor brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth. When it comes to competing for roles, Liam has shared that the friendly rivalry between him and his brothers "is a good thing", adding that it "pushes" them and ultimately makes them better.

Liam Hemsworth's net worth

© Instagram Gabriella showed off her huge ring

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liam boasts a staggering $25 million fortune. The sum largely comes from the star's acting career, brand deals, and real estate portfolio.

© Getty Liam Hemsworth has starred in hit roles Career Liam began his acting career on Australian television, appearing in popular series such as Neighbours and The Elephant Princess before making the leap to Hollywood. His big break came in 2010 when he starred opposite Miley Cyrus in The Last Song. His career took off shortly after when he landed the role of Gale Hawthorne in the 2012 sci-fi adventure The Hunger Games. Liam went on to reprise the role in the franchise’s sequels: Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), and Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015). Liam has gone on to star in a range of major films, including Empire State, Paranoia, The Dressmaker, Independence Day: Resurgence, and even made an appearance in The Muppets, earning him an impressive fortune.

© Dia Dipasupil Liam had an on-off relationship with Miley Cyrus Marriage After three years of an on-again, off-again relationship, Liam and Miley Cyrus announced their engagement in June 2012. They lived together in Los Angeles but parted ways in September 2013. The couple rekindled their romance and confirmed their re-engagement in October 2016, eventually tying the knot in December 2018 during an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. However, by August 2019, Miley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Just months before their wedding, in November 2018, the couple tragically lost their California home to the devastating Woolsey Fire. In response, they donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting fire victims and recovery efforts.

© Instagram The brothers are from Australia Real Estate Liam purchased his Malibu home for $6.8 million in 2014 but sold it in November 2020 for $3.6 million, taking a $3.2 million loss. In 2019, Liam acquired a $4 million abode in Byron Bay, Australia.



© WireImage Chris is married to Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth's net worth Chris Hemsworth is the richest brother, with a net worth estimated at $130 million. The actor garnered a large fortune from portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in an array of hot films, including Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Rush (2013), 12 Strong (2018), and Netflix's Extraction (2020). Chris's star power has translated into major paydays over the years. In 2013 alone, he earned $58 million, thanks to his roles in Rush and Thor. Between June 2016 and June 2017, he brought in $30 million, followed by a staggering $65 million the next year. From June 2018 to June 2019, Chris earned $75 million, landing him the 24th spot on Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities. Most recently, in 2023, he reportedly earned $20 million for his role in Netflix’s Extraction 2.