Inside the Hemsworth brothers' ultra-competitive relationship from sibling rivalry to battle for Hollywood roles

The Hemsworth brothers have all conquered Hollywood, with Chris leading the Marvel cinematic universe as Thor, Liam taking a leading role in The Hunger Games and Luke starring in Westworld.

The trio all grew up together in Australia and had a close bond growing up, even if it involved plenty of friendly "fist fights" and roughhousing. Nowadays, their bond is much different, although the brothers still enjoy some rivalry. "Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there's a great rivalry there — a very healthy one," Chris once told Entertainment Tonight.

Luke Hemsworth

Born on 5 November 1980, Luke is the eldest of the Hemsworth siblings and is also the one who made his acting debut first, appearing as Nathan Tyson in hit Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Despite this, Luke didn't take up acting as his professional career for many years, instead starting his own flooring company. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I wanted to have something that could provide money while still allowing time for auditions. So, I learned the flooring business, started my own, and in that time, got married and had a couple of kids."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Luke had a business before getting into acting full-time

It was his relationship with younger brother Chris that got him back into the acting world, with the star becoming inspired after Chris landed his breakout role as Thor.

Luke's return to the big screen has been a success with the actor making his film debut in 2014 with The Reckoning. He has since appeared in Encounter, Hicock and had cameo appearances in two of his younger brother's Thor films: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. His main role, however, came as Luke Stubbs in hit show Westworld, playing the character from 2016 until the show's cancellation in 2022.

© Jesse Grant Luke revealed how Chris inspired him to return to acting

Despite Chris previously revealing the brothers have a friendly rivalry, Luke has downplayed this. He joked with Men's Health Australia: "I don't compete with them for anything in acting. They might compete together because they're both 6'4 and knock down gorgeous.

"But it's fun to be supportive. It's fun to learn lines with them. It's not like we're not critical of each other, that's for sure."

© Dave Benett The brothers have a "friendly rivalry" with each other

He added: "In everyday life, we're normal brothers. We definitely try to one-up each other. We like to have fun. We like to laugh."

Luke and Liam have acted with each other, with the brothers teaming up thriller Land of Bad.

© Gregg DeGuire Liam is married to wife Samantha and the pair have three daughters

In 2007, Luke married wife Samantha and the pair have since welcomed daughters Holly, Ella and Harper. Speaking to People about his family life, Luke said: "There's not a day where I don't laugh at them and with them. They're crazy and they’re mental and they're hard work but I do love them. I love spending time with them."

Chris Hemsworth

Born on 11 August 1983, Chris is the middle child of the Hemsworth siblings and arguably the most famous with the star having had a leading role in the Marvel cinematic universe as Thor.

However, Chris nearly lost the role to his younger brother, Liam. Speaking to the Wire in 2016, the actor admitted: "I think my audition sucked. They were like, 'Look, [Liam is] great, but he's a bit young.' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me.

© ROBYN BECK Chris almost lost the role of Thor to younger brother Liam

"I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't."

Chris made his acting debut in 2002 in Guinevere Jones as King Arthur, however one of his breakout roles was on Australian soap opera Home & Away, playing "hunky high school dropout" Kim Hyde between 2004 and 2007.

© Eric Charbonneau Chris and wife Elsa are proud parents to three children

The star made his film debut in 2009's Star Trek as the voice of George Kirk, two years before he landed the role of Thor. He has also appeared in The Cabin in the Woods, biographical film Rush and had substantial roles in major franchises ranging from Ghostbusters to Men in Black to Mad Max and Transformers.

In 2010, Chris had a whirlwind romance with Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky with the pair marrying each other months after meeting. The couple have since welcomed daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Liam Hemsworth

Born on 13 January 1990, Liam is the youngest of the Hemsworth brothers and has been open about the roughhousing that went on between his siblings growing up. He joked in 2012 to Conan O'Brien: "That was how we did it in our house, 'Hey, man, good to see you, here's a punch in the face for you.'"

Despite their fights growing up, Liam has revealed how close the brothers are and says that older brother Chris is his "hero". Speaking to GQ he revealed how he "looks" up to the Thor star and seeks his advice when it comes to accepting roles.

© Andrew Francis Wallace Liam has joked about how the siblings grew up together

"He's honestly my last call," he told the publication. "When I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion I trust more than anyone in my team."

Like Chris, Liam made his professional debut in Home & Away, but he also appeared in Neighbours as Josh Taylor. In 2009, he made his film debut in Knowing, two years before landing his breakout role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. Liam has since been in films like Empire State and Killerman.

© Dia Dipasupil Liam had an on-off relationship with Mile Cyrus

Liam's most notable relationship has been his on-off one with singer Miley Cyrus. The duo first crossed paths in 2009 when they were filming for The Last Song, in which they played lovers. Liam popped the question in 2012, but the pair called the wedding off a year later.

In 2016, Miley confirmed that the pair were engaged again and the pair married on 23 December 2018. However, eight months later, Miley said the couple were separating and Liam filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences less than two weeks later. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

© Karwai Tang Liam is currently dating Gabriella Brooks

Since Miley, Liam has started dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks.