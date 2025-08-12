Inside Chris Hemsworth's rowdy A-list party in unexpected location

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 42nd birthday in style as he partied on a boat with his famous friends, including Matt Damon, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

The Marvel star looked better than ever as he boarded the boat in Ibiza in a white tank top underneath a white button-up shirt, adding blue shorts, white sneakers and aviator sunglasses to complete the look.

Famous faces

© WireImage for Vanity Fair Chris was joined by Matt and his wife Luciana for the birthday bash

Chris was joined by his good friend Matt, who took a tumble while hopping onto a dinghy and had to be held up by a friend.

The actor looked smart in a navy polo shirt and beige trousers, and was accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso, to celebrate their friend's big day.

Learn more about Matt and Chris' brotherly bond below...

WATCH: Matt Damon cheers on Chris Hemsworth’s wife whilst skiing

The mother of four looked stunning in a black bikini top and white linen pants, adding a white Panama hat and dark sunglasses.

Also in attendance was Taika, who directed Chris in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The filmmaker wore a tongue-in-cheek shirt that read "Working Class Hero", while his wife Rita sizzled in a purple polka dot bikini.

She added sheer leggings and a leather belt, as well as a dangling turquoise pendant and a purple headband.

© Instagram Rita joined the celebrations with her husband Taika

Liam Hemsworth looked incredible as he boarded Chris' party boat in a white tank top and dark shorts, looking laid back amongst his brother's friends.

The party grew rowdy as the slew of A-listers danced and talked on the boat, appearing to enjoy their getaway in Ibiza in honor of Chris' birthday.

Touching tributes

© Instagram Liam shared a sweet birthday tribute to Chris

Liam took to Instagram to pay tribute to Chris, sharing a photo of the pair with their older brother, Luke.

"Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend. Never change," he wrote in the caption.

"I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you."

© Getty Images Chris' wife Elsa shared a hilarious video of the actor

Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, made sure to celebrate her husband's 42nd birthday with a sweet Instagram video full of snaps of their family. They share kids India, 13, and Sasha and Tristan, 11.

"Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa," Elsa quipped in the caption, alongside a clip of Chris chasing a chicken. "You're the best of the best @chrishemsworth."

Living Down Under

© Michael Buckner Matt and Luciana visited Chris and Elsa in Australia

Chris and Elsa are particularly close to Matt and Luciana, with the group frequently vacationing together in the past. The Thor actor stirred speculation that Matt was planning a move to Chris' home country of Australia, sharing with Today Extra that his family came to visit him in Byron Bay.

"He was in love with this country and wanted to come for a holiday," Chris shared. "And that holiday got longer and longer, and [Matt's family] have been here a few months now, and I'm loving it."

Chris and Elsa made the move from Hollywood to Australia after deciding to raise their kids away from the spotlight.

© Instagram The pair moved their family Down Under for a quieter life

"When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," Elsa told NewsCorp. "There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry."

She continued: "It can make you lose perspective." As for why they didn't relocate to her home country of Spain, the actress explained that there's nothing quite like the Australian landscape.

"Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she said.