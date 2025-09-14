Inside President Trump's luxurious car collection: From Cadillacs to Ferraris

President Donald Trump hasn’t been permitted to drive on public roads since taking office in 2016, in accordance with long-standing Secret Service protocols. These rules, introduced after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, prohibit both the president and vice president from driving themselves — even after they leave office. Like all modern U.S. presidents, Trump was chauffeured in “The Beast,” a heavily armored Cadillac limousine. Despite no longer getting behind the wheel, Trump has maintained an impressive car collection over the years, featuring luxury brands such as Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini. HELLO! takes a closer look at the luxury cars Donald Trump has owned over the years.

Trump's car collection

Rolls-Royce Phantom And Silver Cloud

Just before his first election in 2016, Trump was spotted behind the wheel of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Phantom – a fitting choice for someone with a taste for luxury. Decades earlier, he also owned a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, believed to be one of the first cars he ever purchased. According to reports, he would take it out for a spin on special occasions, making it a cherished piece in his early collection.

Cadillac Allante

President Trump has reportedly owned several Cadillacs over the years, including a collection of custom-built limousines. His long-standing loyalty to the brand even earned him a unique gift: a gold-painted Cadillac Allante, powered by a Northstar V8 engine. The bespoke vehicle was presented to him by Cadillac as a token of appreciation for his continued support.

Tesla Roadster

Long before Elon Musk became involved in his campaign, President Trump was an early electric vehicle enthusiast, owning a first-generation Tesla Roadster.

Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe

It was also the final entry-level mid-engine Ferrari to offer a manual transmission, since the 458 was only available from the factory with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Trump listed the motor for auction several years ago.

Lamborghini Diablo

President Trump once owned a blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and was photographed on multiple occasions filling up the tank himself in South Florida.

The Trump Limousine

Trump collaborated with Cadillac to create the Trump Limo, famously adorned with gold fittings. Known as the Trump Golden Series, this luxury vehicle was produced in 1988 during the height of his real estate empire.

Chevrolet Camaro SS

President Trump was invited to drive the pace car – a Chevrolet Camaro SS – at the 100th Indianapolis 500. However, the plan was scrapped when he began considering a presidential run in 2012 and announced his candidacy shortly after. Despite the cancellation, whispers claim he still went ahead and purchased a Camaro SS.

The Beast

The Secret Service commissioned General Motors to build the new United States presidential state car, officially known as “The Beast.” With a development cost of around $20 million, this heavily armored vehicle can withstand almost any threat, seats seven passengers, and weighs between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds.