Barron Trump's whereabouts revealed after his mysterious disappearance from NYC

Barron Trump's whereabouts have been a hot topic of conversation ever since he failed to appear at NYU's Stern School of Business at the start of his second year last week. The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was due to start classes for his sophomore year last Tuesday, but according to several campus security officers, he was not at NYU's main Greenwich Village campus because "he's doing a semester at another NYU campus," reported People.

It has now been reported that Barron has left Manhattan altogether and returned to Washington D.C. to move back into the White House with his parents after enrolling at New York University's D.C. campus, according to the New York Post. The school offers the opportunity to "spend a semester away," starting from the sophomore year, and according to its website, the D.C. campus accepts up to 120 students each semester who are interested in pursuing subjects such as politics, public policy, history, economics, and journalism.

© ABC Barron has reportedly relocated to Washington D.C. for the fall semester

Barron, who spent his freshman year living in Trump Tower in Midtown, where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House, finished his first year at NYU in May. Before he began his college education, his dad admitted that they had considered his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, before deciding on the Stern School of Business.

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU. I've known NYU for a long time. It's one of the highest rated." Donald didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern." Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

© Getty Images Barron has reportedly returned to the White House to attend NYU's D.C. campus

In 2012, Barron's mom, Melania, opened up about the similarities between father and son, telling Parenting.com: "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."

© Getty Images Barron has returned to the White House

© Getty Images Barron is living back with his mom, with whom he shares a close bond

Barron shares a close relationship with his mom, and Melania often gushes over his positive attitude. In her 2024 self-titled memoir, she penned: "Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency."