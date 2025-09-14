Jamie Oliver overcome with pride as son Buddy, 13, shares huge news

Jamie Oliver's son, Buddy, has left his dad practically speechless and immensely proud after announcing huge news. At the age of 13, the famed chef's son is following closely in his famous father's footsteps with his very own cookbook aimed at children making its way to the US and Canada. The news was announced by Jamie, 50, who took to Instagram to share information about Buddy's cookbook with his 10.6 million followers. "How it started and how it's going...very proud of this one.

"Buddy's debut cookbook Let's Cook is out in the USA and Canada on the 23rd!! Just wow xxx." The sweet post featured a black and white picture of Jamie holding his son as a toddler as well as another picture of the father-son duo all grown up. In the second picture, Buddy holds a plate of pasta in the kitchen while Jamie hugs his son.

The cookbook, which was initially released in July 2024, is now being syndicated across the US and Canada, an impressive feat for a teenager. Retailing for a cool £20, Buddy's Let's Cook book is aimed at children dipping their toes into the world of cooking. It features over 60 tasty and healthy recipes that are beginner friendly.

"Chapters include breakfast and brunch, family favourites and skills for life, as well as a dedicated pasta chapter, a collection of seasonal favourites, speedy after-school snacks and some much-loved puds and party treats," a description for the book reads.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is a pro in the kitchen

The sweet dedication post included a picture of the father-son duo when Buddy was still a toddler

Jamie has previously shared that the pair also share a love for cooking. Last year, Jamie posted a series of adorable snaps of him and Buddy cooking together over the years. "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure," he previously said on Instagram.

© BBC/Jamie Oliver Group Buddy has shown a keen interest in cooking, even hosting Cooking Buddies on CBeebies

"As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he’s released his own cookbook showing you’re never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."