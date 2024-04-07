Jamie Oliver delights with adorable photo of mini-me youngest son River following family celebration

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools share five children, each of whom resemble one of their parents – as the celebrity chef proved once again on Sunday.

The star took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted an image of his youngest son River as he prepared to tuck into a delicious dessert.

The youngster, seven, who boasts a mop of blonde hair and looks so much like his dad, grinned at the camera from a restaurant booth as the large pudding was placed before him.

"Sticky toffee heaven," his doting dad captioned the image, tagging his own establishment, Jamie Oliver Catherine St, which is based in Covent Garden.

The sweet image comes a week after Jamie and his family hosted a big Easter celebration. In honour of the special day, the couple welcomed their extended family for a get-together – and no doubt a delicious meal!

Among the images the Jamie's Five Ingredient Meals host shared from the occasion was a sweet snap of his wife with her lookalike mum, both dressed in pretty spring outfits and sunglasses and with their arms around each other.

The pair smiled for the camera as they stood in front of a beautiful new garden gate at the family's expansive property, with flowers surrounding them.

Jools wore stonewashed jeans and dark blue trainers with an adorable pastel pink and green heart print cardigan, while her mum kept her look neutral in pale trousers, a white polo neck and a cream jacket.

"Jools and Mrs N," Jamie captioned the picture, referring to his wife's maiden name, Norton.

The dad-of-five then shared further glimpses of his family's Easter celebrations, which included Jools wearing a large pair of rabbit ears, which he captioned: "The Easter buddy [sic] has arrived," and an image of him hugging his own mum.

The get-together comes not long after the celebrity chef expressed his sadness at missing his daughter Poppy's latest milestone. The couple's eldest daughter recently turned 22, although her parents weren't there to celebrate with her as she's travelling in Australia with her boyfriend.

Jamie, 48, candidly admitted that he was "gutted" not to be there, as he posted the loveliest tribute to his "baby girl".

In his Instagram post, the doting dad shared a carousel of throwback photos including several sweet pictures of his daughter as a young girl, and more recent snaps from their family trip to visit her in Sydney.

In one particularly heartwarming black-and-white photo, doting dad Jamie was pictured planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek.

"Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia," Jamie wrote in his caption.

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy."

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it Love you pops xxx Dad".