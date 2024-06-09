Jamie Oliver poses with lookalike sons River and Buddy ahead of major family celebration

Jamie Oliver loves a family celebration, and the TV star is preparing for another special event, as he confirmed on social media on Sunday.

The dad-of-five posed for a photo alongside his youngest children, sons Buddy, 13, and River, seven, as he shared some ideas for Father's Day with his followers.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the celebrity chef could be seen in the lush garden of his family home in Essex, with his sons sitting close together, and little River clutching a colander full of greens.

All three beamed for the camera, with Buddy again towering over his little brother.

The snap comes shortly after the doting dad celebrated his 49th birthday, sharing a string of delightful photos in honour of the occasion, including one featuring his sons and wife Jools.

While Jamie and Jools looked so loved-up posing together, it was their son Buddy who stole the show as he towered over his younger sibling and mother.

For the special family occasion, Buddy dressed down in a black-and-white sports top, while River donned a vibrant striped rainbow top. Meanwhile, Jamie looked dapper in a candy striped polo shirt as he lovingly hugged Jools who rocked a cosy navy jumper and check trousers.

The family occasion was made all the sweeter thanks to the addition of an incredible chocolate birthday cake which took pride of place on their kitchen counter.

Aside from his lavish birthday cake, Jamie was also treated to a dazzling lunch prepared by his mother. The family could be seen beaming from ear to ear as they gathered around a beautifully laid table decorated with fresh posies.

Jamie Oliver's family life

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in July 2000 in Essex. After 23 years of marriage, the duo later renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives with their five children in tow.

Aside from Buddy and River, lovebirds Jools and Jamie are also doting parents to daughters Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, and Petal, 15. The family live in a gorgeous Essex mansion which they purchased back in 2019.

The amazing country property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds are also home to another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

Jools' candid parenting revelations

Recently, the couple's eldest two daughters have started to spread their wings with their respective university studies and travels.

Speaking on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast, Jools reflected: "It was really hard... You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

The designer continued: "And then like grief it gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'."