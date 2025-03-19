Jamie Oliver looks just like son Buddy in unearthed photo

Jamie Oliver was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as he marked the birthday of his close friend Richard Herd. Richard has known Jamie since his Naked Chef days, and as such, the celebrity chef shared a then-and-now picture from those days.

The pair posed in similar kitchens, sharing laughs in both images as Jamie held a small drink. In a caption, Jamie joked: "How it started vs how it's going... Happy BIG birthday @richardherd!! We haven't aged a bit, don't you lot think?? Hahaha."

While Jamie and Richard showed off their boyish looks, we couldn't help but notice how much the celebrity chef resembled his son, Buddy.

The father of five's hair was identical to Buddy's, and the star even had a similar facial structure.

Jamie looked just like Buddy in the top photo

Fans were quick to celebrate the post, as one said: "He's still got that loving look in his eyes for you, even after so long. Happy birthday @richardherd. I hope the world is being kind to you."

A second added: "You both look great, like vintage wine... or well-matured cheese," and a third commented: "I can hardly see the difference."

© Instagram Jamie and Buddy (right) looked identical

It's not just in looks that Jamie and Buddy have similarities, as Buddy has also been following in his dad's culinary footsteps. He has already authored a cookbook and launched his own cooking show on YouTube titled Cooking Buddies.

Taking to Instagram recently, doting dad Jamie shared a heartwarming throwback video of Buddy in the kitchen, inspiring parents to get creative with their recipes during half term. "Right, who's got the kids at home for half-term next week and planning some activities to keep them entertained?" Jamie began.

© Instagram Buddy has been showing off his cooking skills

"How about getting them in the kitchen… It's cheap for a start, it’s fun, and they will learn so much from it. I honestly believe they are never too young to get started."

Speaking about his son's love for cooking, Jamie previously said: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

© Getty Images for Disney Jamie shares his five children with wife Jools

"As a dad who cooks, it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in, and having a proper laugh along the way."