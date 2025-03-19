Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jamie Oliver is identical to son Buddy in unearthed photo – see
Subscribe
Jamie Oliver is identical to son Buddy in unearthed photo – see
Jamie Oliver in a yellow plaid outfit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jamie Oliver looks just like son Buddy in unearthed photo

The Naked Chef star is a father of five

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jamie Oliver was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday as he marked the birthday of his close friend Richard Herd. Richard has known Jamie since his Naked Chef days, and as such, the celebrity chef shared a then-and-now picture from those days.

The pair posed in similar kitchens, sharing laughs in both images as Jamie held a small drink. In a caption, Jamie joked: "How it started vs how it's going... Happy BIG birthday @richardherd!! We haven't aged a bit, don't you lot think?? Hahaha."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All you need to know about Jamie Oliver's family life

While Jamie and Richard showed off their boyish looks, we couldn't help but notice how much the celebrity chef resembled his son, Buddy.

The father of five's hair was identical to Buddy's, and the star even had a similar facial structure.

Then and now image of Jamie Oliver and Richard Herd
Jamie looked just like Buddy in the top photo

Fans were quick to celebrate the post, as one said: "He's still got that loving look in his eyes for you, even after so long. Happy birthday @richardherd. I hope the world is being kind to you."

A second added: "You both look great, like vintage wine... or well-matured cheese," and a third commented: "I can hardly see the difference."

Jamie Oliver smiling with his two sons© Instagram
Jamie and Buddy (right) looked identical

It's not just in looks that Jamie and Buddy have similarities, as Buddy has also been following in his dad's culinary footsteps. He has already authored a cookbook and launched his own cooking show on YouTube titled Cooking Buddies.

Taking to Instagram recently, doting dad Jamie shared a heartwarming throwback video of Buddy in the kitchen, inspiring parents to get creative with their recipes during half term. "Right, who's got the kids at home for half-term next week and planning some activities to keep them entertained?" Jamie began.

young boy stirring a big pot in the kitchen © Instagram
Buddy has been showing off his cooking skills

"How about getting them in the kitchen… It's cheap for a start, it’s fun, and they will learn so much from it. I honestly believe they are never too young to get started."

Speaking about his son's love for cooking, Jamie previously said: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver smiling© Getty Images for Disney
Jamie shares his five children with wife Jools

"As a dad who cooks, it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in, and having a proper laugh along the way."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More