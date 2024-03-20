Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare photo of lookalike sons following family celebration

Jools Oliver surprised fans recently when she announced a major career change, and it's one that was no doubt inspired in part by being a mother.

The doting mum-of-five took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life, when she shared a photo of her youngest children, who are taking after their famous dad, celebrity chef Jamie.

The 49-year-old uploaded an image of sons Buddy, 13, and River, seven, sweetly snuggled up together in an armchair, their attention focused in the distance, with Buddy holding a rugby ball to his face as his little brother put one arm around him.

"Watching the rugby," Jools captioned it, adding rugby ball and broken heart emojis. The sweet look into the family's home life comes just a few days after the couple's eldest daughter Poppy turned 22, although her parents weren't there to celebrate with her as she's travelling in Australia with her boyfriend.

At the weekend Jamie, 48, admitted he was "gutted" not to be there, as he posted the loveliest tribute to his "baby girl".

© Instagram Jamie and Jools' sons, Buddy and River

In his Instagram post, the father-of-five shared a carousel of throwback photos including several sweet pictures of his daughter as a young girl, and more recent snaps from their family trip to visit her in Sydney.

In one particularly heartwarming black-and-white photo, doting dad Jamie was pictured planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek. "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia," Jamie wrote in his caption.

© Getty The couple have been married for more than 20 years

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy.

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it Love you pops xxx Dad".

Jamie and his wife Jools waved their eldest off on her travels back in October last year. Ahead of their daughter's big adventure, Jools, shared a very candid message reflecting on "another milestone of parenting".

The children's clothing designer wrote in part: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little Pops we are so proud of you and Ben."

© Instagram The pair love their cosy family life

She continued: "Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply. I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest just be safe and happy and look after each other."

Aside from Poppy and sons Buddy and River, Jamie and Jools are also devoted parents to daughters Daisy, 20, and Petal, 14.