Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg surprise fans with huge baby news – 1 week before Strictly

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who shared the joyful news that they're expecting their first child together! In a clip posted on Sunday, set to Elton John's classic Tiny Dancer, Dianne and Joe are seen painting a picture of themselves alongside a stick-figure child. Joe even gave fans a gender reveal, commenting on the post: "Our little baby boy. We cannot wait to meet you." The couple have yet to reveal any details about the baby’s due date, but fans are already flooding the comments with congratulations and excitement for the next chapter in their lives, especially as Dianne is still expected to take to the Strictly ballroom next week!

Fans react to the news

Within minutes, the comments section of the post was flooded with congratulations from fans, fellow dancers and friends alike.

"Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical Auntie Ames can’t wait xxxx" wroteStrictly dancer Amy Dowden, while radio presenter Zoe Ball wrote: "Oh my my, this just melted my heart completely. Congratulations you gorgeous ones."

Meanwhile, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas wrote: "Ahhhh congratulations to you both @diannebuswell @joe_sugg. Such beautiful news x", while Joe's fellow YouTube creator Caspar Lee said: "Emma is finally gonna have a cousin!"

Dianne and Joe's relationship journey

This announcement marks an exciting new chapter in Dianne and Joe’s love story, which began on the dancefloor of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They went public with their relationship later that year and moved in together in 2019. The couple reached further milestones after that, buying their first house together in 2021 and later upgrading to a stunning home near Joe's sister, Zoe Sugg, in Brighton in 2023.

© Instagram Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell announced their pregnancy on Instagram

The pair have often spoken candidly about their relationship. Back in 2024, Dianne told HELLO!: "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children." As for marriage, Dianne also said in 2021: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."