Strictly's Dianne Buswell supported by fans after sharing heartbreaking family loss

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has been flooded with messages of love and support after sharing the heartbreaking news of her grandfather’s death.

The 36-year-old dancer took to Instagram with a touching video montage in tribute to her grandfather, who has passed away at the age of 99.

A moving tribute to 'Pop'

Dianne shared a series of family clips, including the moment she surprised her grandfather during a visit.

In the video, he reacts with joy, exclaiming: "Well, I'll be," upon seeing her.

She also included a playful clip of the pair walking down a hallway together, with Dianne joking: "Gonna have a race with me."

Alongside the montage, Dianne wrote: "Rest in peace pop. You were 99 years young. Thank you for all the stories and I just know you will be up there dancing with Nan already."

Messages of support from friends and fans

© Instagram Dianne with her grandfather

Dianne’s post was quickly met with heartfelt messages from fellow Strictly professionals and fans alike.

Vito Coppola responded with a simple red heart and praying hands emoji.

Michelle Tsiakkas added: "I'm so sorry for your loss Di. Sending you and your family all my love."

One fan commented: "99 years young and etched in our hearts forever. Sending you and the family all my love always."

Another shared: "Oh I'm so sorry to hear this Di! Such sad news! What a legend your pop was! 99 years old! He'll be looking down on you in awe of what you're doing."

A double loss for the Strictly star

© Shutterstock Dianne Buswell opened up about the loss of her grandfather

Dianne’s grandfather’s death follows another recent family tragedy.

Just weeks ago, she revealed that her grandmother had also passed away.

Posting a short clip of her nan at home in Australia, Dianne simply wrote: "Rest in peace nan. Love you very much."

She added: "I'm so grateful I was home to say goodbye to such a special lady in my life. Now go be with pop he has been patiently waiting for you."

The two losses in such a short space of time have struck a chord with Dianne’s followers, many of whom praised her for sharing her grief so openly.

Family strength through adversity

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have been an item since 2018

Dianne has always been open about her close relationship with her family, and last year she celebrated a major health milestone with her father, Mark.

In April 2023, she revealed that he had completed his final round of chemotherapy after six months of treatment.

She wrote at the time: "To my daddy you did it. Six months later and 12 rounds done. I am so so PROUD of you."

© BBC Dianne Buswell was crowned Strictly champion

She continued: "It's been a tough road but you have always done it with a smile and a thumbs up. I know you were scared and I know it was not easy but you have done it."

Dianne also praised her mother for standing by his side throughout, adding: "To my beautiful mum who has not left your side and been the best support system ever, thank you. Us kids are so lucky to have you both."

While Dianne has not publicly confirmed whether she will be returning to the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, she remains one of the most popular and long-standing professionals on the show.