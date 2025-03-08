Strictly star Dianne Buswell suffers devastating family news

Dianne Buswell has revealed heartbreaking news during her trip to Australia to visit her family.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared a tribute video to her grandmother, announcing that she had passed away.

In the caption, Dianne penned: "Rest in peace nan. Love you very much. I'm so grateful I was home to say goodbye to such a special lady in my life. Now go be with pop he has been patiently waiting for you."

WATCH: Dianne Buswell shares heartwarming tribute to late grandmother

Fans, friends and co-stars filled the comment section with messages of support for the dancer.

"Sending so much love xxx," wrote Claudia Winkleman, while Stacey Dooley and Vito Coppola left messages with heart emojis in the comment section.

One fan wrote: "Dianne so sorry to read your sad news sending love to you and your lovely family. X," while another commented: "Thinking of you and your lovely family at this difficult time Dianne! Like you wrote…it was lovely to be able to be there at this time!"

Dianne's visit to Australia

Dianne, 35, flew back to Australia to visit her family last week. She shared a series of wonderful family photos from the visit, some of which inadvertently fuelled rumours that she and her partner, Joe Sugg, 33, had secretly got engaged.

The Strictly professional was pictured spending time with her nieces and soaking up a bit of sun on the beach. In one picture, she held her hand up to her face in joking surprise as she took a selfie in front of a doughnut stand.

However, instead of focusing on the sweet treats in the background, most of her fans seemed to be drawn to the emerald-cut diamond with a pave band on her ring finger.

A different picture showed Dianne playing with her niece on a mini indoor swing, and the sparkling rock could be seen once again.

Her followers took to the comments to question the ring: "Do I spy an engagement ring??" wrote one, while another asked: "Dianne! Am I seeing things… the ring on your left hand on your ring finger?"

This is not the first time Dianne and Joe's relationship has sparked a fan frenzy, which began after they starred on Strictly together in 2018.

Dianne also left her followers certain that a wedding was on the cards, after using an Instagram filter that predicted the new year would bring her marriage. In the clip, the words "Happily Married" appeared aboveher forehead, and Dianne looked stunned before mouthing: "Oh," and then calling: "Joseph…"

