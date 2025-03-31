Dianne Buswell forced to address engagement speculation with Joe Sugg

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has addressed speculation that she recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

During Monday's instalment of Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid spoke to the Aussie professional dancer about her upcoming dance tour with Vito Coppola, as well as her life away from the spotlight with her beau, Joe.

© WireImage The couple first crossed paths in 2018

At one point, Susanna, brought up Dianne's recent trip to Australia which saw speculation regarding a possible engagement reach a fever pitch when the dancer uploaded snapshots of her left hand adorned with rings.

Addressing the incident, Susanna quizzed: "I want to ask you because there was a lot of speculation about the fact that you might have got engaged over the last couple of days!"

© Getty Images The couple have been going from strength to strength

Dianne proceeded to let out a laugh before adding: "It's a really funny story! I was in Australia and it's quite hot over there. I had just flown in and my fingers get a little bit swollen on the plane.

"So I had a couple of rings on my right hand, but because they were swollen, I had to take them off and I put them on my left hand."

She continued: "I'm taking pictures with my family and I put them online so everyone thought I was engaged. I'm not engaged."



Ed Balls, who was also on the breakfast show, hilariously quipped: "Joseph, what are you doing? What's he doing, seriously?" to which Dianne replied: "I know! Joe!"

© Instagram Dianne and Joe live near Brighton where they own a stunning mansion

Dianne and Joe's love story

The pair first crossed paths back in 2018 while they were competing on hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The couple met on the BBC ballroom show

They went public with their relationship later that year and reached a new milestone in 2019 when they moved in together. They bought their first house together in 2021, and later upgraded to a stunning mansion near Brighton in 2023.

Dianne and Joe don't appear to be in a rush to walk down the aisle. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! In 2021, Dianne shared: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."

© Instagram The pair have both said that they would like to start a family one day

As for starting a family one day, the smitten couple appear to be on the same page. Speaking to HELLO! in 2024, Dianne admitted: "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children,".

Joe, meanwhile, gushed about the possibility of expanding their brood during an appearance on the Strictly 20th anniversary special. Reflecting on their Quickstep at Blackpool, the YouTuber said: "That'll be the sort of video clip we show our great, great grandchildren."