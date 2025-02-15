Dianne Buswell sparks engagement rumours during romantic trip with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been a couple since meeting on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair have enjoyed several romantic milestones, including moving in together, but they're yet to become engaged.

During the Valentine's Day celebrations, Dianne and Joe decided to spend their time in South Africa, sharing several photos from their scenic adventure. Alongside beautiful pictures of their hotel and street markets, Dianne shared several loved-up snaps with her beau.

The couple looked so loved-up in the photos, including one where they posed in their hotel's grand foyer. Dianne stunned in a black shirt and white layered skirt, while Joe was a dapper gentleman in trousers and a blue shirt.

The lovebirds also showed off their more playful sides with a cute elevator selfie, and another picture where Dianne posed alongside a pink-painted VW campervan.

Dianne shared in her caption: "Cape Town, South Africa. Such a beautiful place," but many fans were left wondering when Joe would pop the question to his dancer girlfriend.

One questioned: "Anyone else just waiting for the ring!!??" while a second posted: "Lovely post. However, was hoping for an engagement announcement," and a third asked: "Are you getting married?"

This is hardly the first time that the couple have sparked engagement rumours. Back in 2022, fans were convinced that a proposal was imminent when the duo headed to Dianne's native Australia.

In a photo carousel, Joe posted a picture of his left hand, and while it was ringless, it didn't stop the speculation.

"I'm expecting an engagement announcement sometime soon, to be honest," wrote one fan, and another agreed, replying: "That hand was surely a teaser, some very suggestive vlog titles too."

While the pair have been coy about any upcoming proposals, they have been more open about the prospect of welcoming children together. In a one-off special that celebrated 20 years of Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne and Joe rewatched their quickstep, which was performed in Blackpool.

"The Quickstep at Blackpool was my favourite dance for many reasons," he shared. "I had my family come up to watch, more importantly my nan, who danced there when she was younger.

"That'll be the sort of video clip we show our great, great grandchildren," Joe mused, as Dianne beamed at him and agreed: "Yes!"