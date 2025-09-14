Joanna Gaines poses with her rarely seen children as she shares 'amazing' new update on family life together

Joanna Gaines has a way of capturing hearts and this time she offered fans a rare and intimate glimpse into her family life, and their shared love of beekeeping. In a series of wholesome photos shared on social media, the Magnolia Journal founder is seen with her children harvesting honey on their farm, dressed head-to-toe in protective beekeeper suits. "Last year’s honey harvest day is in this fall’s issue of #magnoliajournal. When we brought home our first hives five years ago I never could have imagined how much the whole family would love being a part of the process," Joanna shared with her 13 million fans. "We really can’t get enough of these cutie bees and the magic they make," she added.

Family teamwork in full beekeeper gear.

One particularly heart-melting image shows one of her children, nearly hidden beneath the oversized gear, proudly holding up a honeycomb frame buzzing with bees, a moment fans couldn’t get enough of. One user simply gushed: "His little hands," while others chimed in with "Amazing" and "Beautiful."

Another snapshot reveals Joanna in a cozy, sunlit kitchen, carefully spooning golden honey into a line of glass jars. Shelves filled with apothecary jars and vintage finds surround her, highlighting the rustic charm the Gaines family is so known for.

One more touching photo shows Joanna walking hand-in-hand with two of her children, their backs turned to the camera as they make their way across a grassy field.

The mother-of-five recently spoke about how she's letting her older daughter Ella take charge.

Buzzing with pride.

Appearing on the Today Show on Tuesday August 19 during a visit to NYC - far away from her family home in Waco, Texas - the HGTV star spoke about parenthood, and how Ella is already thriving in her new surroundings.

Although Joanna is an interior design expert, she made sure to let Ella take control when it came to decorating her new room at her college dorm.

She explained: "She's very into design and has her own unique style. So I stepped back and I let her do the whole thing. It was what she wanted."

From hive to home.

She also admitted that Ella's departure was still so "raw" because it hit her a little differently than when her firstborn, son Drake, left home a few years prior.

She said: "I have my oldest son who is now a junior in college, I'm getting the hang of it. Every time he leaves it's not as hard.

"But then my second daughter Ella, she left this weekend so it's still raw. Like 'oh god help me'. It feels different because she went further and she's my girl. I thought 'Oh, I have this down with Drake.' But it's totally different."