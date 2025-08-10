Joanna Gaines fights through 'range of emotions' as she gathers five kids for bittersweet send-off in Texas home

Joanna Gaines is getting ready to bid an emotional farewell to not just her oldest son Drake, heading off for his junior year of college, but also her oldest daughter Ella.

The 18-year-old will be leaving the family home near Waco, Texas behind for the first time as she begins her new life at college, although her parents have not revealed where she will go.

Before their goodbyes, Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines gathered their entire family, including all five of their kids, for one final meal together and shared it on social media, watch below…

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' "last dinner" with her five kids for the summer

"Gulp. Last dinner together before our oldest heads back to college and our second is about to leave home for her freshman year," she penned alongside the clip, which featured all five of her kids (with most of their faces obscured from the camera to maintain their privacy).

"Thankful for the group hug and all the puppies to help me work through my wide range of emotions. And also Crew's motor bike, it made me feel like a kid again," she quipped. "I love you kids so much."

Soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," fans reacted similarly to the post with an outpouring of love, including strings of heart emojis and supportive comments.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip got their kids together for a farewell dinner

"I'm bawling! I can feel ALL the emotions through the screen! You're doing amazing Jo and Chip! So hard," one wrote, with another adding: "I can't believe he's already going into his [third] year of college. Where does the time go?"

A third also commented: "Wow. Remember watching when they were just little tikes and Chip would swing by with the kiddos to see you on site. Where in the world does time go? Hang in there momma!!"

© Getty Images The couple share sons Drake, Duke and Crew, plus daughters Ella and Emmie

It looks like their "headstrong" daughter's departure is likely going to be harder than expected, with Joanna previously telling People: "Ella, our second kiddo, she's graduating this year, so we're going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable."

When Chip asked her whether it would be harder than Drake's departure, Joanna replied: "Yes. I think there's an emotional difference. With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee – that's our rhythm. I kind of feel like I'm losing a friend in my everyday life."

© Kimmie Salmon Youngest son Crew, seven, remains just as committed to being a scene-stealer in the family's social media posts

She added: "It feels like what's coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I'm going to stand there and take it with him."

While Drake is studying closer to home, the Fixer Upper hosts have alluded to Ella's decision to choose an alma mater further away from Texas, to give herself more of an opportunity to branch out and make her own name.

© Instagram Ella graduated from high school earlier this summer

"Ella has thought about Korea [Joanna's mother is Korean], she's thought about sunny Southern California," Chip previously told TODAY. "She's not going to be in the Central Texas area when she goes on to her next chapter. She seems excited to be able to spread her wings and do something very unique and outside the bubble."