Joanna Gaines' daughter Ella documents 'surprise' addition to the family-of-seven — watch

There is always room for more animals at Joanna Gaines' home.

The Magnolia founder and her husband Chip Gaines, who she has been married to since 2003, are parents to five kids, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college, followed by Ella Rose, 18, who just graduated from high school, Duke, 17, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.

This latest Father's Day, the kids and their dad got to do a road trip with him, and when they came home, they returned with a new puppy to join the family. Watch an adorable video of the special trip, captured by Ella, below.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' kids return from road trip with new addition to the family

Joanna then shared in her caption: "Chip asked the kids to go on a road trip with him for Father's Day," and explained: "Each kid got to pick where they wanted to go and Crew chose Oklahoma first [because] he wanted to see a tornado and red dirt."

They then traveled to New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona, "then back in Texas to Marfa where they decided to surprise mom and get another puppy. We named her Marfa," Joanna revealed.

"Chip, you're such a fun dad. They'll never forget this trip!" she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Just so amazing!! We absolutely love road trips and our favorite vacations are spent on the road!" one wrote, others followed suit with: "Ella is a cinematographer! So beautiful!!" as well as: "So fun!! Such beautiful and often slept upon states."