Kathy Bates showcases her incredible weight loss on Emmys red carpet

Kathy Bates made a radiant return to the spotlight at the 2025 Emmy Awards, stunning fans with her sleek new silhouette and 100lbs weight loss. The Matlock actress turned heads in a rich, chocolate-brown gown that draped her frame with elegance, showing off her noticeably slimmer figure and exuding confidence on the red carpet.

The full-length satin gown featured sculptural draping along the neckline and sleeves, creating a regal off-shoulder effect that gave the look a modern yet classic finish. The fabric hugged her figure without clinging, flattering her frame while allowing for graceful movement.

Kathy accessorized with sparkling diamond drop earrings, a silver bracelet, and a black embellished clutch, leaning into a sophisticated, old-Hollywood glamour aesthetic.

Her signature silver-gray hair was swept up into a smooth, voluminous twist, giving her an effortlessly chic silhouette from every angle.

Smiling as she posed for cameras, Kathy radiated a calm joy, a woman at ease in her own skin and fully embracing this next chapter.

Her weight loss journey has been quietly personal over the years, but this appearance marked a major public moment of transformation and triumph.

"People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic,'" she told Variety of people who claimed her weight loss was due to the medication. "[Expletive] you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes – my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril.

"When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off," she added.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings last October, Katy explained how her life has improved dramatically since her weight loss.

"I feel like a different woman, I really do," she began. "I look in the mirror and go 'Oh, my gosh'. I went into my costume fittings, and I'm wearing a size ten, and it's so different from being a 3X and being able to walk and move and pick things off the rack."

She reiterated this during her interview with Variety, explaining how she was brought to tears after fitting into a designer dress her stylist brought her. "She had a beautiful dress for me to try. I looked at it on the hanger, and I thought, 'That’s not gonna fit.' I put it on, and it fit, and I just melted down," she said.

"I just started crying and crying. I'm still figuring out what it's like to be without all of that weight. What was it for? What was I hiding myself from? What are the emotions that are pouring out because I don't have that armor? It just really surprised me, really shocked me."