Teen star of Netflix's Adolescence lands exciting new role

Following his breakout performance in Adolescence, rising star Owen Cooper has landed an exciting new role!

The teenager, who has been dominating headlines for his portrayal of the chilling schoolboy Jamie Miller, is set to star in Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

© Netflix Owen Cooper is set to star in the new adaptation of Wuthering Heights

The young star is believed to be playing the younger version of Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff, in the latest big-screen retelling of Emily Bronte's classic gothic novel.

He will be starring alongside Margot Robbie, who is taking on the iconic role of Catherine Earnshaw.

Speaking to Variety around the release of Adolescence, Owen shared that filming had been going "really well," adding: "I've really enjoyed it. Obviously it not one-shot anymore! So I'm getting used to that. But it's been amazing. Emerald's lovely."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence

He also revealed that Elordi and Robbie would regularly chat with him while getting their makeup done for the film.

"We'd always speak in the makeup chair," explained Owen. "Jacob's lovely. He's always chatting to everyone. And same as Margot. Margot is lovely as well.

The rising star has his co-star Stephen Graham to thank for helping him land the role, after the Adolescence actor personally recommended his own agent to represent Owen - a move that has clearly paid off.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stephen Graham stars in new Netflix series Adolescence

The actor currently stars as Jamie, a schoolboy accused of murdering a female classmate in the gripping Netflix drama Adolescence. This Is England star Stephen takes on the role of Eddie Miller, the father of Jamie, who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.

Eddie is then chosen as Jamie's appropriate adult, accompanying him at the police interview, and learning the extent of what his son is accused of doing.

Stephen Graham stars in the series

The much talked about series reunites Line of Duty actor Stephen and director Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Boiling Point - another project known for its ambitious one-take approach.