Sofia Vergara misses out on Emmys as she's rushed to the ER for unexpected health issue

Sofia Vergara was a no show at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday night. The Modern Family star revealed that she was rushed to the emergency room due to a 'crazy' eye allergy. The actress shared an image of herself with a swollen eye with the caption: "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER - sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergies right before getting in the car!"Fans rushed to support her saying: "Praying for a speedy recovery" and "Sorry babygirl that looks painful."AGT co-host Terry Crews also commented: "Oh no! Get well soon!"

© Instagram Sofia shared an image of her eye allergy

The 53-year-old also shared short clips of her rinsing her eye out at the sink and curling up on a hospital bed in a pair of jeans.

This year, Sofia was due to present at the awards alongside the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Coolidge and Tina Fey.

© Instagram Sofia paired a A-line skirt with a matching crop top

Last year's Emmys held special significance for Sofía, as she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Netflix's miniseries Griselda.

"Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life." Her excitement was palpable, as this role represents a departure from her comedic roots, showcasing her range as an actress.

© Netflix Sofia Vergara in character as Griselda Blanco

"I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series," Sofía continued. "I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my co-star Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman, and the full creative team, my partner and producer Luis Balaguer, Ted Sarandos, Bela Bajaria, and their team at Netflix, and all the amazing cast and crew."

Leading the pack this year is the hit Netflix limited series Adolescence, taking home six major awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Taking home Outstanding Drama, the medical drama The Pitt, which took home three prizes, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Noah Wyle and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Katherine LaNasa.

Seth Rogen's The Studio emerged as the Emmys' biggest winner overall, garnering four major prizes and 13 overall including creative arts wins. It took home Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy for Seth, who himself won all four trophies, as a producer, director, star and writer on the hit Apple TV+ show.