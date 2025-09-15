Craig Melvin's wife Lindsay makes appearance on TODAY as anchor is off 'for a good reason'

Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin kicked off their week away from their usual spot on TODAY, but "for a good reason." At the top of the morning of Monday, September 15, Sheinelle Jones — back from her nine-month absence following the May passing of her husband Uche Ojeh — Al Roker, and Kaylee Hartung helmed the 3rd Hour desk, while Dylan and Craig were off in Norwalk, Connecticut. The two, along with Willie Geist and Craig's wife Lindsay Czarniak were away to be in attendance for Craig's Bottom's Up invitational, a charity golf tournament he hosts every year in honor of his late brother Lawrence Meadows, who died in 2020 after a years-long battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Kicking off the Monday broadcast, Al shared that "Dylan and Craig are not here, but for a good reason," noting that they are "on the golf course" for the invitational, which each year raises awareness and money in the fights against colorectal cancer." The two however did tune in live from the golf course, along with Lindsay and Willie.

Catching up viewers and his co-anchors on the prior night's events, which Al also attended, Craig said the concert they hosted was "an absolute blast," adding: "Every year the idea is simple, we raise money, we raise awareness for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, and last night we raised $1.13 million, the most we have ever raised, and some fun friends made it possible."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Craig Melvin discovers his family history at the International African American Museum

Lindsay herself added: "It was awesome just knowing this is year four and just to see the support in that room, it really struck me seeing the friends, seeing the family [who] were there, but you also realize when people get together, just how much of a difference you can make."

"I had a lot of conversations with people who were there, [who said], 'You don't know me but I just want to tell you, because of this event, he got tested, I got tested,' … it's doing exactly what it needs to do it's raising awareness so that folks get tested so that they can be treated if God forbid they have it, treat it before it's too late," Dylan then noted.

© NBC Al and Dylan were also in attendance

Weighing in, Willie shared: "When you cross a certain age, as I have recently, you start to know more people touched by cancer, but also touched by this kind of cancer, so I applaud you guys for what you have done with this and it's always just great to be out with you guys, outside the studio, outside of work, and spending the day here."

© Getty Images Craig and Lindsay at the 12th Annual Colorectal Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Bash at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on October 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

"Craig and Lindsay do such a beautiful job with their team on this event and I look forward to it every year," Willie, who celebrated his milestone 50th birthday in May, added, as Craig emphasized: "It works because of guys like you and Dylan, you have been with us from day one."

© NBC The couple with their two kids

The Bottoms Up Invitational ran from September 14th to the 15th, and included a tailgate, concert, and the celebrity golf invitational itself at the Shorehaven Golf Club. Hosts Lindsay and Craig have been married since 2011, and are parents to two kids, son Delano, 11, and daughter Sybil, eight.