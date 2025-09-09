4 mistakes making you tired in your 40s and 50s – and what to do about them

I'm seeing something of a low-energy epidemic at the moment in my nutrition clinic. It's easy to blame your age, but there are many more obvious reasons why you might be tired. Here are five common dietary pitfalls, along with practical tips, you can use right away to help restore your energy and vitality.

1. You're lacking magnesium

Do you feel tired all the time? Does it feel as if you're clinging on by your fingertips and operating on sheer willpower? If that sounds familiar, the chances are that you're low in magnesium.

Jackie Lynch is a nutritionist, sharing her advice for a happier, healthier menopause

Magnesium is a busy mineral with over 300 jobs, but despite its hugely important role in our health and wellbeing, it's often overlooked. It's a key player in the chain reaction of energy production, and a deficiency will leave you feeling pretty rotten.

Why magnesium might be low in midlife

Chronic stress depletes magnesium, and these decades can be pretty full-on if you're juggling the needs of a growing family, supporting elderly relatives and navigating the pressure of work.

When we're busy, good food choices often go out of the window, which won't help matters, because dark green, leafy vegetables are one of the best sources of magnesium.

A portion of leafy greens twice a day could make a world of difference to the way you feel.

2. Your iron levels are low

We need iron to support the transportation of oxygen to our body cells for the production of energy, so low levels are a common cause of fatigue.

Iron deficiency comes with a whole package of other symptoms, including anxiety, thinning hair, headaches and breathlessness. It's best diagnosed by a blood test to ensure there isn't another cause of your fatigue.

© Shutterstock / CrizzyStudio Low iron levels can cause headaches

Iron comes in two forms: haem iron, found in animal sources, and non-haem iron, from plant sources. Haem iron is more effectively absorbed by the body than non-haem iron, which is why vegetarians and vegans are more at risk of a deficiency.

Why your iron could be low in midlife



The most common cause of iron deficiency anaemia is blood loss, which is why it’s far more prevalent amongst menstruating women. Moving into perimenopause and menopause, this stage of life can bring significant hormonal changes, with some women experiencing heavier periods or even flooding. Regular use of antacid medication may also affect iron absorption.

Aim for at least one source of haem iron in your diet every day to optimise absorption. Vegans may benefit from a supplement if low energy is an issue.

3. Vitamin B12 is lacking

Like iron, vitamin B12 is involved in the production of red blood cells and the transportation of oxygen around the body, so low levels will affect our physical strength and stamina.

However, its role in supporting the nervous system can also affect mental energy and cognitive function. Typical signs of a deficiency include brain fog, anxiety, low mood, and poor memory and concentration.

© Getty If we're low on vitamin b12 we can feel fatigued

Why might I be low in my 40s and 50s?

Unlike the other B vitamins, B12 is only found naturally in animal food sources. In my nutrition clinic, I come across a lot of people who are consciously choosing a plant-based diet, and this will affect B12 levels. The body can store it for three to five years, so the impact may not be immediately obvious, but it will catch up with you.

You may need to rethink the balance of animal foods in your diet or opt for a B12 supplement. A blood test from your doctor will help you identify a deficiency – correcting it will make a material difference to the way you feel.

4. Drinking alcohol

You might see alcohol as a pick-me-up when you're feeling tired, but the net effect on all your body systems will result in a significant energy drain on your brain and body.

© Getty Images Wine can contribute to tiredness in midlife

Even small amounts affect the quality of your sleep by disrupting your sleep cycles. Alcohol impairs the absorption of vitamin B12 and magnesium, which we need for energy. Metabolising alcohol distracts the liver from its other functions, including energy production.

Drinking in midlife

Studies have shown a trend amongst middle-aged people using alcohol as a coping mechanism for stress, with drinking behaviour influenced by pressures such as caregiving, work-life balance and a lack of emotional wellbeing.

Combat this by auditing your alcohol intake by using a unit calculator app. Aim for at least four consecutive alcohol-free days each week and see what a difference it makes to your vitality.

The Happy Menopause Guide to Energy: Nutrition to Rejuvenate Your Brain & Body (Watkins, 2025) comes out on 9th September and is available to order now.